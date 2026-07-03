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Hip-hop has evolved each year since its birth, not only lyrically, but sonically. Here are the best hip-hop producers, from the genre's beginnings to today.Shawn Setaro
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Tyler, The Creator, Quavo, DJ Drama, Lil Uzi Vert, 42 Dugg, Chloe, Morray, Lil Tjay, and many more.Jessica Mckinney
These are Complex's top 50 albums of the year, from Drake and 21 Savage's 'Her Loss,' to Sudan Archives' 'Natural Brown Prom Queen,' Bad Bunny, and more.Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo
The Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive in 2021, The Alchemist, talks about his busy year, his illustrious career, and what he’s planning to do next.Andre Gee