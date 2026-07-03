Alchemist

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Latest Stories

(L-R) ASAP Rocky, Rihanna, Alchemist and Knxwledge.
Music

ASAP Rocky Reveals Rihanna Wants to Work With Alchemist and Knxwledge: 'Her Style is So Crazy'

According to Rocky, Rih loves herself some underground hip-hop producers.

Will Lavin174 days ago
Young Thug wearing sunglasses and a yellow jacket, next to a man in a cap and glasses, hands clasped.
Music

Young Thug Says He Doesn’t Know Who The Alchemist Is

Young Thug crushed fan hopes for an Alchemist collab.

Mark Elibert256 days ago
The Alchemist.
Music

The Alchemist Says Rap’s Top 40 Absence Isn't Because of This One Thing

The producer has shared his thoughts on hip-hop hitting a mainstream lull.

Mark Elibert259 days ago
Freddie Gibbs smiling on the red carpet at the MTV VMAs, wearing a light blue jacket and chain necklace.
Music

Freddie Gibbs Picks His and Alchemist's 'Alfredo 2' When Asked to Name a 'Perfect' Album

Gibbs also named his favorite song off the project, which stands as his and Alchemist’s second full-length together.

Trace William Cowen312 days ago
Producer Alchemist and rapper/music mogul Jay-Z in a split image.
Music

Alchemist Says Jay-Z Is 'Tapped In' to the Underground Hip-Hop Scene: 'He Knows Everything'

The producer also revealed that Hov told him and Freddie Gibbs that he loves 'Alfredo 2.'

Joe Price315 days ago
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A man wearing a purple Los Angeles Lakers cap and a dark jacket, looking to the side.
Music

The Alchemist Explains Why His Album With Erykah Badu Didn’t Drop as Expected

Al said a release date of August 29 never came out of his mouth.

Mark Elibert320 days ago
(L-R) Freddie Gibbs and Gunna.
Music

Freddie Gibbs Reignites Gunna Beef, Brands Him 'a Rat B*stard' on New 'Alfredo 2' Track

Gibbs revisits his beef with Gunna on his new project with The Alchemist, 'Alfredo 2.'

Joe Price357 days ago
Freddie Gibbs and Kaytranada
Music

Freddie Gibbs Reveals Next Collab Album Partner: Kaytranada

It'll be out sometime after 'Alfredo 2.'

Trey Alston362 days ago
A man wearing glasses, a purple beanie, and a dark jacket stands on stage with musical equipment in the background.
Music

The Alchemist Responds to Fan Backlash Over AI Cover Art for Erykah Badu Collab "Next to You"

Alchemist defends AI art for new Erykah Badu collab amid fan backlash over the “Next to You” single cover.

Mark Elibert391 days ago
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A performer on stage wearing a dark cap with small horns, a red and black sweater, holding a microphone and pointing outward.
Music

JPEGMAFIA Rips Alchemist, Earl Sweatshirt, and More for ‘Making the Same F*cking Song’ for 20 Years

JPEGMAFIA gave an extensive interview in which he called out some of his contemporaries.

Mark Elibert401 days ago
(L) Alchemist wearing a Lakers cap. (R) Jay-Z wearing a suit and tie.
Music

Alchemist Says His Relationship with Mobb Deep 'Probably' Prevented a Jay-Z Collaboration

Despite knowing Hov for years, the Alchemist has never produced a track specifically for the Brooklyn legend.

Joshua Espinoza519 days ago
Roc Marciano and the Alchemist
Music

Roc Marciano and The Alchemist Share New Album 'The Skeleton Key'

This is their second album together following 2022's 'Elephant Man's Bones.'

Trey Alston581 days ago
Music

Cardo and Alchemist Praise Cash Cobain for Revolutionizing New York Rap with Sexy Drill

The legendary producers highlighted Cobain's innovative style of sampling soul and R&amp;B tracks.

Mark Elibert762 days ago
Two men, Derrick Waters in casual wear and a Lakers cap, and Kendrick Lamar in a suit with a white shirt and glasses
Music

Alchemist Cracks Cap'n Crunch Joke When Asked About Kendrick Lamar Using His Beat for “Meet the Grahams”

Questlove previously revealed that the legendary producer didn't know K Dot would use one of his beats in his feud with Drake.

Mark Elibert772 days ago
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Music

Earl Sweatshirt and the Alchemist Drop New Album 'Voir Dire'

The frequent collaborators have been teasing their full-length album for a while.

Joe Price1057 days ago

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