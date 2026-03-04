BRELAND Reimagines 50 Cent’s "In Da Club" as Country Track "In My Truck"

During a recent appearance on the Joe & Jada podcast, the New Jersey-born musician shared a preview of his reimagined version of 50 Cent ’s 2003 hit “In Da Club.” The brief snippet showcased BRELAND blending country instrumentation and his signature genre-crossing style with the classic track’s familiar melody.

BRELAND is putting a country spin on one of hip-hop’s most recognizable anthems.

The upcoming release, titled “In My Truck,” is set to be a country reinterpretation of the iconic record. According to the artist, the project received official clearance from both 50 Cent and legendary producer Dr. Dre, a notable feat considering the song’s status as one of the most recognizable hits in hip-hop history.

A specific release date for “In My Truck” has not yet been announced, but the podcast teaser suggests the track will arrive in the near future. The preview fits squarely within BRELAND’s reputation for blending genres.

Since emerging with his breakout 2019 single “My Truck,” the singer-songwriter has built a career around merging country music with elements of hip-hop, R&B, gospel, and pop.

BRELAND’s debut album Cross Country helped cement that approach, while collaborations with artists across multiple genres—including Nelly, Keith Urban, Shania Twain, Thomas Rhett, Lady A, and Mickey Guyton—have further expanded his reach.

Beyond performing, BRELAND has also made a name for himself as a songwriter, contributing to music for artists such as Chris Brown, Ne-Yo, Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz, and Jacquees.