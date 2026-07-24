Trey Songz

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Trey Songz performs onstage during the Funk Fest.
Music

Trey Songz Sues Kansas City Police Over 2021 Chiefs Playoff Game Arrest

The singer alleges in the suit that he was "physically assaulted, wrongfully arrested, handcuffed and detained."

Jose Martinez183 days ago
Bow Wow.
Music

Bow Wow Calls Out Billboard Over Millennium Tour Rap List Snub: 'We Gotta Have a Conversation'

The Millennium Tour didn't make the Top 10 of Billboard's highest-grossing rap tours of 2025 despite grossing more than a couple of the entires on the list.

Jaelani Turner-Williams210 days ago
Trey Songz performs onstage during the Funk Fest on September 27, 2025, in South Fulton, Georgia.
Music

Trey Songz Charged in Two Criminal Cases in New York City (UPDATE)

The 41-year-old singer-songwriter was arrested for allegedly getting physical with nightclub employee after he was told it was closing time.

Joe Price222 days ago
Trey Songz visits the SiriusXM Studios
Music

Trey Songz Settles $20 Million Lawsuit Accusing Him of Groping Woman at Miami Nightclub

The R&B singer was accused of violating plaintiff Jauhara Jeffries at a 2018 New Year's party in Miami.

Joshua Espinoza317 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 4: Singer Trey Songz performs onstage during "The Millennium Tour" at State Farm Arena on April 4, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Trey Songz Alleged Attack on Photographer Being Investigated By Cops

The photographer claims that Songz assaulted him and damaged his cameras.

Jaelani Turner-Williams376 days ago
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Three men are pictured: one singing with a microphone, one smiling in a patterned shirt, and one posing in a cap and sleeveless shirt.
Music

50 Cent on Terence Crawford Saying Fif Stopped Him From Choking Trey Songz: 'This Is True'

50 Cent has offered confirmation of a Terence Crawford story the boxer shared in a recent interview.

Trace William Cowen456 days ago
Trey Songz on stage holding a microphone, wearing a patterned leather jacket.
Music

Watch Trey Songz Square Up Against Fan Who Jumped on Stage During North Carolina Show

The singer is currently on The Millennium Tour 2025.

Jose Martinez487 days ago
Jacquees performing in a sparkling outfit with a hat and sunglasses; Trey Songz singing in a shiny blue shirt.
Music

Jacquees Calls Dubai Fight With Trey Songz ‘The Biggest Mistake’ of His Career

The self-proclaimed "King of R&B" got into an altercation with Songz earlier this year, admitting he threw the first punch.

Alex Ocho598 days ago
A man wearing sunglasses and a purple velvet shirt performs on stage, holding a microphone, with blue lighting in the background.
Music

$11 Million Judgment Against Trey Songz Dismissed (UPDATE)

The cop alleged Songz was holding his wife against her will during a Las Vegas stay at The Cosmopolitan.

tara mahadevan606 days ago
Jacquees, Trey Songz
Music

Jacquees Says He Didn't Expect to Get Into a Physical Altercation With Trey Songz, Claims He Beat Him

Earlier this year, Jacquees accused Trey Songz of ripping out his dreads during a physical fight they got into in Dubai.

Mark Elibert662 days ago
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Smiling person seated, wearing a blazer over a shirt. They are engaged in an interview setting
Music

Trey Songz Settles $25 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged 2016 Sexual Assault

The woman sued Trey Songz back in February, claiming he had raped her during a 2016 party in Los Angeles.

Brad Callas831 days ago
Music

Drake, 50 Cent, and The Game Among Several Artists Someone Registered to Vote Using Same Address in Texas

Chris Brown and Trey Songz were also registered at a home outside of Houston in an apparent prank.

Brad Callas886 days ago
Music

50 Cent Rips Trey Songz for Calling Woman 'Ungrateful' Over $300

The G-Unit boss trolled Mr. Steal Your Girl by sharing screenshots of the R&amp;B singer's texts on Instagram.

Brad Callas889 days ago
Music

Jacquees Claims Trey Songz Ripped His Hair Out During Dubai Fight, Calls Him a ‘Rapist’

Trey Songz has yet to address the alleged incident.

Joe Price904 days ago
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Music

Bow Wow Responds After Jermaine Dupri's Father Accuses Him of Avoiding Lawsuit

Dupri's father, Michael Mauldin, is suing Bow Wow for allegedly infringing upon the Scream Tour trademark.

Jaelani Turner-Williams938 days ago
Music

Two Women File Lawsuit Against Trey Songz Over Alleged Sexual Assault at 2015 House Party

The two women claim the musician forced himself on them while they were passed out.

Joe Price1010 days ago

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