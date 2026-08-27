Four 'Home Alone 2' Cast Members Have Died in 2026

Tim Curry's death earlier this week makes him the fourth cast member of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York to have died this year.

Curry passed away peacefully at his Toluca Lake home in Los Angeles on Tuesday (August 25) at 80 years old. His longtime manager and friend Marcia Hurwitz confirmed the news, and publicist Sean Katz released a formal statement.

"Tim Curry, the iconic actor and entertainer globally beloved for his dynamic contributions to the stage and screen, passed away peacefully at his home in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, on Aug. 25, 2026," the statement read.

"Though widely known for his inimitable, flamboyant characters and colorful stage performances, his greatest legacies to those who knew him were his curious, expansive mind and generous, gentle heart, both of which remained open and filled with anticipation until his final breath."

In Home Alone 2, Curry played the Plaza Hotel's flustered concierge, Mr. Hector. He is the fourth member of that cast to die in 2026, following Catherine O'Hara on January 30, Brenda Fricker on July 16, and Jaye P. Morgan just one day before Curry, on August 24.