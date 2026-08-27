Pop Culture

Four 'Home Alone 2' Cast Members Have Died in 2026

Tim Curry, who played concierge Mr. Hector in the 1992 holiday classic, is the latest cast member to have passed away this year.

(L-R) Jaye P Morgan, Catherine O’Hara, Tim Curry, and Brenda Fricker.
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images | Unique Nicole/WireImage | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Painted Turtle | Phillip Massey/FilmMagic

Key Takeaways

  • Tim Curry, who played Plaza Hotel concierge Mr. Hector in Home Alone 2, died peacefully at his Los Angeles home on August 25 at age 80.
  • Curry became the fourth cast member to die in 2026, following Catherine O’Hara, Brenda Fricker, and Jaye P. Morgan.
  • Macaulay Culkin, who played Kevin McCallister, remains among the film’s prominent surviving stars and turned 46 the day after Curry’s death.

Tim Curry's death earlier this week makes him the fourth cast member of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York to have died this year.

Curry passed away peacefully at his Toluca Lake home in Los Angeles on Tuesday (August 25) at 80 years old. His longtime manager and friend Marcia Hurwitz confirmed the news, and publicist Sean Katz released a formal statement.

"Tim Curry, the iconic actor and entertainer globally beloved for his dynamic contributions to the stage and screen, passed away peacefully at his home in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, on Aug. 25, 2026," the statement read.

"Though widely known for his inimitable, flamboyant characters and colorful stage performances, his greatest legacies to those who knew him were his curious, expansive mind and generous, gentle heart, both of which remained open and filled with anticipation until his final breath."

In Home Alone 2, Curry played the Plaza Hotel's flustered concierge, Mr. Hector. He is the fourth member of that cast to die in 2026, following Catherine O'Hara on January 30, Brenda Fricker on July 16, and Jaye P. Morgan just one day before Curry, on August 24.

Fricker played the Pigeon Lady; O'Hara played Kevin's mother, Kate McCallister; Morgan appeared as a celebrity on the in-film game show "Ding-Dang-Dong."

Macaulay Culkin, who turned 46 on Wednesday (August 26), is among the prominent surviving cast members.

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