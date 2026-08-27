Kai Cenat Can’t Believe His Eyes Watching ‘GTA 6’ Extended Look, Tells Rockstar to Take His Money

Kai Cenat watched Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look on Netflix and completely lost it, telling Rockstar to take his money multiple times after seeing the footage.

Rockstar Games and Netflix dropped the roughly 27-minute showcase at 3:00 PM ET on Aug. 27. The entire presentation was captured from in-game PlayStation 5 footage.

After the showcase ended, Cenat, who was livestreaming the event, gave a visceral reaction — similar to what somebody would look like if they won a trophy they didn’t expect to. He howled at the top of his lungs and seemingly was brought to tears by the cutscenes and gameplay that he saw.

Once he composed himself, Cenat had one simple message to GTA 6’s developer, Rockstar Games. “Take my money,” he said. Not just once though, but over. And over. And over again. He really wants GTA 6 — as do we all.

Check out his reaction below.