Pop Culture

Kai Cenat Can’t Believe His Eyes Watching ‘GTA 6’ Extended Look, Tells Rockstar to Take His Money

The 27-minute in-game showcase gave a preview of the game's combat mechanics and story.

Kai Cenat
(Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Kai Cenat watched Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look on Netflix and completely lost it, telling Rockstar to take his money multiple times after seeing the footage.

Rockstar Games and Netflix dropped the roughly 27-minute showcase at 3:00 PM ET on Aug. 27. The entire presentation was captured from in-game PlayStation 5 footage.

After the showcase ended, Cenat, who was livestreaming the event, gave a visceral reaction — similar to what somebody would look like if they won a trophy they didn’t expect to. He howled at the top of his lungs and seemingly was brought to tears by the cutscenes and gameplay that he saw.

Once he composed himself, Cenat had one simple message to GTA 6’s developer, Rockstar Games. “Take my money,” he said. Not just once though, but over. And over. And over again. He really wants GTA 6 — as do we all.

Check out his reaction below.

Kai's history with Rockstar runs deep. The company followed him on Twitter after watching his Red Dead Redemption 2 playthrough and later reached out to meet in person. During his 2024 Mafiathon subathon, he hosted Shawn Fonteno, the actor behind GTA V's Franklin, who gifted him a GTA V chain and signed a copy of his book.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set in Leonida, a fictional U.S. state inspired by Florida that includes Vice City, Grassrivers, and the Leonida Keys. The game follows two protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, the series' first non-optional female lead. It arrives November 19, 2026, for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, thirteen years after GTA V launched in 2013.

Along with Netflix’s new preview of GTA 6, IGN has also revealed new details about what to expect in the game when it launches — such as being able to use a taxi app called Ryde Me for fast travel, and how the relationship between Jason and Lucia impacts the story.

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