Boosie Badazz Wants Rod Wave to Let Their Sample Beef Go: 'Stop Playing Victim'

After Rod Wave referenced his sample beef with Boosie Badazz in an interview with Shannon Sharpe, the Baton Rouge rapper has insisted that he needs to “stop playing victim.”
In an all-caps post shared on X, formerly Twitter, Boosie Badazz insisted that he wasn’t going to let his issues with Rod Wave go. “Rod Wave stop playing victim,” he wrote in all-caps, as seen below. “That was your [fourth] or [fifth] time doing what you did to my records. Now u saying u was showing love n what u looked up to wasn’t real. U wouldn’t have never did that to another artist but u did that to me cause you know I’m a real n***a.”
He suggested that if Rod Wave really wanted to show love to him, he would have invited him to collaborate or the sample would have been cleared with him.
“If I woulda did that multiple times n I looked up to a artist n my sack was straight I woulda blessed him,” he continued. “That’s what real n***as do!! No u rather give it to them jews n give me nothing!! N I still ain’t sue you n***a!! Stop playing victim n lets it go. I let it go u should do the same.”
In a video shared on social media in 2023, Boosie expressed his disappointment that his 2010 track “Long Journey” was interpolated by Rod Wave without him getting any credit for it. “I love when they do that shit… They be giving my flowers,” he said, per XXL Magazine. “It’s just, you gotta compensate me too.” He later indicated that he wanted to file a lawsuit against Rod Wave, but no such complaint was filed.
Boosie reignited his issues with Rod Wave after he appeared on Club Shay Shay and spoke with Shannon Sharpe about the beef.
“Shit crazy,” Rod Wave said around the 20-minute mark of his interview on Club Shay Shay. “I just was showing love. I guess he didn’t [see it like that]. But it’s so crazy because, like I said, growing up… the people that I looked up to, the real guys in my life like my dad and my uncle, them boys were gone. … Some of the older guys, they try to run the game on you and if they can’t get over on you, now they mad about that.”