Boosie Badazz Wants Rod Wave to Let Their Sample Beef Go: 'Stop Playing Victim'

After Rod Wave referenced his sample beef with Boosie Badazz in an interview with Shannon Sharpe, the Baton Rouge rapper has insisted that he needs to “stop playing victim.”

In an all-caps post shared on X, formerly Twitter, Boosie Badazz insisted that he wasn’t going to let his issues with Rod Wave go. “Rod Wave stop playing victim,” he wrote in all-caps, as seen below. “That was your [fourth] or [fifth] time doing what you did to my records. Now u saying u was showing love n what u looked up to wasn’t real. U wouldn’t have never did that to another artist but u did that to me cause you know I’m a real n***a.”

He suggested that if Rod Wave really wanted to show love to him, he would have invited him to collaborate or the sample would have been cleared with him.

“If I woulda did that multiple times n I looked up to a artist n my sack was straight I woulda blessed him,” he continued. “That’s what real n***as do!! No u rather give it to them jews n give me nothing!! N I still ain’t sue you n***a!! Stop playing victim n lets it go. I let it go u should do the same.”