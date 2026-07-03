ASAP Rocky’s AWGE Calls Out ‘Selective Reporting’ on the Rapper Amid Sold-Out Tour

A$AP Rocky's creative collective AWGE has called out “selective coverage” of the rapper by pointing to his run of sold-out dates on the Don’t Be Dumb Tour.

AWGE posted on X on Thursday (July 2) as the “Tailor Swif” continues the North American leg of the Don't Be Dumb World Tour. The 42-show global run presented by Live Nation kicked off May 27 at United Center in Chicago.

“FUNNY HOW QUIET IT GETS WHEN YOU SELL OUT ARENAS STATE TO STATE,” one tweet read. AWGE added, “SELECTIVE REPORTING.”