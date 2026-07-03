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ASAP Rocky’s AWGE Calls Out ‘Selective Reporting’ on the Rapper Amid Sold-Out Tour

The rapper's creative agency called out "how quiet it gets" when the 'Don't Be Dumb' artist has found tour success.

A$AP Rocky performs onstage at 2026 Governors Ball Music Festival held at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 07, 2026 in New York, New York.
Siegfried Anthony/Billboard via Getty Images

A$AP Rocky's creative collective AWGE has called out “selective coverage” of the rapper by pointing to his run of sold-out dates on the Don’t Be Dumb Tour.

AWGE posted on X on Thursday (July 2) as the “Tailor Swif” continues the North American leg of the Don't Be Dumb World Tour. The 42-show global run presented by Live Nation kicked off May 27 at United Center in Chicago.

“FUNNY HOW QUIET IT GETS WHEN YOU SELL OUT ARENAS STATE TO STATE,” one tweet read. AWGE added, “SELECTIVE REPORTING.”

While the creative agency didn’t specify what negative news about Rocky they were referring to, AWGE last addressed rumors that the company’s founder was wearing a thong during a concert date by capitalizing on the gossip. “DONT BE DUMB YOU PLAYED YASELF,” read the tweet, which showed teasers of an AWGE thong collection. “MISTOOK A MIC PACK. YOUR DUMBNESS IS OPPORTUNITY.”

Don't Be Dumb debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 dated upon its January 16 release and moved 123,000 equivalent album units in its first week. It was the Harlem native’s third No. 1 album and first chart-topper in over a decade, per Billboard.

As Rocky’s second headlining tour, the North American leg of the Don’t Be Dumb Tour continues with stops in Edmonton on July 3, Calgary on July 4, Detroit on July 8, and Newark on July 11. The tour heads to to Europe on August 25, and ends on October 11 in Athens, Greece.

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