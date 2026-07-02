ASAP Rocky Holds Up Fan's Sign Seemingly Dissing Drake's Three Latest Albums

During a recent show in Seattle, Washington, ASAP Rocky held up a fan’s side that directly compared Don’t Be Dumb to Drake’s latest trilogy of albums.

Rocky and Drake have been at odds for quite some time, with the beef escalating substantially following the release of his guest verse on Metro Boomin and Future’s 2024 collaborative album, We Still Don’t Trust You. More recently, they dissed each other on their respective albums, Don’t Be Dumb and Iceman. During a recent show in support of Don’t Be Dumb, Rocky stopped for a moment to hold up a fan’s sign that referenced the beef.

“This cutie smoked all 3 of your fuckass albums,” read the sign, which featured Rocky’s face. In photos of the moment circulating on social media, Rocky appeared to show the audience the sign with a big smile on his face.