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ASAP Rocky Holds Up Fan's Sign Seemingly Dissing Drake's Three Latest Albums

The 'Don't Be Dumb' rapper appeared to be thrilled by the sign, which not-so-subtly took apparent aim at Drake.

A$AP Rocky attends Tribeca X Awards Ceremony- 2026 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 09, 2026 in New York City.
Noam Galai / Stringer via Getty Images

During a recent show in Seattle, Washington, ASAP Rocky held up a fan’s side that directly compared Don’t Be Dumb to Drake’s latest trilogy of albums.

Rocky and Drake have been at odds for quite some time, with the beef escalating substantially following the release of his guest verse on Metro Boomin and Future’s 2024 collaborative album, We Still Don’t Trust You. More recently, they dissed each other on their respective albums, Don’t Be Dumb and Iceman. During a recent show in support of Don’t Be Dumb, Rocky stopped for a moment to hold up a fan’s sign that referenced the beef.

“This cutie smoked all 3 of your fuckass albums,” read the sign, which featured Rocky’s face. In photos of the moment circulating on social media, Rocky appeared to show the audience the sign with a big smile on his face.

Earlier this year, Drake surprised fans by dropping three new albums simultaneously. Alongside the expected Iceman, he also dropped Habibti and Maid of Honour. The two former collaborators have made it clear in their more recent music that they’re no longer friends, especially after Rocky responded to Drake seemingly referencing his relationship with Rihanna, whom Rocky shares three children with.

After Rocky took shots at Drake on “Show of Hands,” the Canadian rapper responded on his Kendrick Lamar diss record, “Family Matters.” Earlier this year, Don’t Be Dumb saw Rocky keeping the feud going by accusing Drake of copying his style. “First you stole my flow, so I stole your bitch,” he rapped on “Stole Ya Flow.”

Drake dedicated some of Iceman to responding to Rocky again, on both “Burning Bridges” and “Firm Friends.” On the former, he rapped, “Your baby mama ain’t even post your single,” while on the latter he rapped, “KYS ASAP, that’s some shit that you could do for me.” Rihanna made it clear she was supportive of the father of her children by showing up to the opening night of the Don’t Be Dumb tour later that same month. Drake, however, has since seemingly doubled down with the release of merch that reads, “Where She At.”

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