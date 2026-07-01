Zohran Mamdani Reaffirms He Wouldn't Fare Well in Rap Battle With ASAP Rocky: 'He Would Wash Me'

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani hasn’t changed his mind about how he would fare in a hypothetical rap battle against ASAP Rocky.

As you may recall, the Don’t Be Dumb artist was faced with this proposition in a recent interview with Vibe. Rocky playfully noted that Mamdani “ain’t fucking” with him, adding that he’s “coming for his spot” as mayor in the future.

“100 percent true,” Mamdani told Complex’s Jillian Superstar in a new 360 interview, out today (July 1). “He would wash me. You have to know your limits.”

This is in line with a statement previously released by the mayor’s office, which saw a rep conceding that Mamdani is “well aware” he would lose, despite his well-documented rap background.