Zohran Mamdani Reaffirms He Wouldn't Fare Well in Rap Battle With ASAP Rocky: 'He Would Wash Me'

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani hasn’t changed his mind about how he would fare in a hypothetical rap battle against ASAP Rocky.
As you may recall, the Don’t Be Dumb artist was faced with this proposition in a recent interview with Vibe. Rocky playfully noted that Mamdani “ain’t fucking” with him, adding that he’s “coming for his spot” as mayor in the future.
“100 percent true,” Mamdani told Complex’s Jillian Superstar in a new 360 interview, out today (July 1). “He would wash me. You have to know your limits.”
This is in line with a statement previously released by the mayor’s office, which saw a rep conceding that Mamdani is “well aware” he would lose, despite his well-documented rap background.
“Pretty Boy Flacko, me—there’s not a competition there,” he added in his new Complex interview. “He’s got it, but I will make sure that if he ever wants to work together to make sure that every New Yorker can always strive and prosper, I’m here.”
Mamdani was a bit more diplomatic when asked to asses whether Rocky would stand a chance as an actual mayoral candidate, though he did assert that an official campaign song would immediately be put into his personal rotation.
“I think he would have the best jingle of any campaign,” Mamdani said. “I would be listening to his jingle.”
Elsewhere in the 360 conversation, Mamdani spoke about his “one-sided beef” with 50 Cent, who’s not particularly fond of his tax policies. See the full thing up top.