Cardi B Faces $50 Million Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over "Enough (Miami)"

Cardi B is being sued for copyright infringement by two artists claiming portions of their song appear on her March 2024 track "Enough (Miami)."
According to TMZ, Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar—known as Sten Joddi and Kemikal956, respectively—claim their song "Greasy Frybread" was created in 2021 and appeared in a promotional campaign for the FX series Reservation Dogs.
Fraustro and Aguilar allege in the suit to have suffered "substantial damage" that includes financial losses and "irreparable harm" to their reputation and marketability.
Atlantic Records and Warner Music Group, as well as the song's producers OG Parker and DJ SwanQo, are named in the lawsuit. Fraustro and Aguilar are seeking $50 million in damages, per legal documents viewed by the New York Daily News and MySA.
Following the release of "Enough (Miami)," Cardi revealed on Instagram Live that the song was originally titled "And Her Name Is Cardi K" because she felt like "bitches was ganging up on me."
"I feel like I was very like underestimated," she explained at the time. "Even my fan base, it's big but it's a very underestimated fanbase. So Cardi K, I don't know if you know how people be like EBK, Everybody Killer, so I just felt like everybody was on some Cardi K shit. Oh yeah on some Cardi Killer shit, then fuck you hoes. Fuck you bitches!"
Cardi teased earlier this year that "Enough (Miami)" was part of a rollout which would lead to the announcement of the long-awaited follow-up to 2018's Invasion of Privacy.
"I dropped a little freestyle and everything, y’know, just to wet my feet. A week later, I’m dropping this single, and the next announcement is not going to be a single, it’s gonna be an album," she said. "I’m back outside, I’m tired of shit holding me back. It’s been six years since I’ve dropped an album, so I’m gonna drop an album this year."
The "Like What" rapper appeared to reverse course in May after getting into it on social media with her fans. She also expressed a desire last month to release a Spanish project after her sophomore album.