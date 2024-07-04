Cardi B Faces $50 Million Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over "Enough (Miami)"

Following the release of "Enough (Miami)," Cardi revealed on Instagram Live that the song was originally titled "And Her Name Is Cardi K" because she felt like "bitches was ganging up on me."

"I feel like I was very like underestimated," she explained at the time. "Even my fan base, it's big but it's a very underestimated fanbase. So Cardi K, I don't know if you know how people be like EBK, Everybody Killer, so I just felt like everybody was on some Cardi K shit. Oh yeah on some Cardi Killer shit, then fuck you hoes. Fuck you bitches!"

Cardi teased earlier this year that "Enough (Miami)" was part of a rollout which would lead to the announcement of the long-awaited follow-up to 2018's Invasion of Privacy.

"I dropped a little freestyle and everything, y’know, just to wet my feet. A week later, I’m dropping this single, and the next announcement is not going to be a single, it’s gonna be an album," she said. "I’m back outside, I’m tired of shit holding me back. It’s been six years since I’ve dropped an album, so I’m gonna drop an album this year."

The "Like What" rapper appeared to reverse course in May after getting into it on social media with her fans. She also expressed a desire last month to release a Spanish project after her sophomore album.