Cardi B Teases Spanish Language Album After Polling Fans: ‘OK After My English Album!’

Cardi B plans to pay it back to her Afro-Latino roots with a Spanish language album.

On Monday (June 4), the Bronx native posted an Instagram Story of herself riding in a car while listening to her new Peso Pluma collaboration "Put 'Em in the Fridge" and winked towards recording an album in fluent Spanish.

"Y'all want a Spanish album from me?" she captioned the poll on her Stories.

More than 79 percent (380,127) of her viewers responded "Yes" over 21 percent (99,706) who answered "No," but Cardi announced that the Spanish language album would be forthcoming. "OK AFTER MY ENGLISH ALBUM !!" she wrote.