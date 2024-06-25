Cardi B Teases Spanish Language Album After Polling Fans: ‘OK After My English Album!’

Cardi B plans to pay it back to her Afro-Latino roots with a Spanish language album.
On Monday (June 4), the Bronx native posted an Instagram Story of herself riding in a car while listening to her new Peso Pluma collaboration "Put 'Em in the Fridge" and winked towards recording an album in fluent Spanish.
"Y'all want a Spanish album from me?" she captioned the poll on her Stories.
More than 79 percent (380,127) of her viewers responded "Yes" over 21 percent (99,706) who answered "No," but Cardi announced that the Spanish language album would be forthcoming. "OK AFTER MY ENGLISH ALBUM !!" she wrote.
But fans are currently awaiting Cardi's sophomore album, which she's gone back and forth album dropping since the success of her 2018 Grammy-winning debut Invasion of Privacy.
After dropping songs "Like What" and "Enough (Miami)," in May, Cardi revealed that she wouldn't be dropping the project, instead focusing on "dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer." Her label, Atlantic Records responded with an X post, resharing Cardi's Rolling Stone cover story, and wrote, "Cardi B’s upcoming album is one of the most anticipated this year. We can’t wait put it out, even if we have to sneak into her studio and take it! 👀"
Along with "Put 'Em in the Fridge," Cardi gave another Spanish language tease this year, collaborating with Shakira on "Puntería."