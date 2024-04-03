Cardi B Responds to Being Called 'Ghetto' by TikToker: 'No Matter What I Accomplished I Still Get Called a Stripper'

Cardi B has had "enough" of people trying to shame her.

The rapper recently responded on X to a TikTok post where influencer Raymonte denied that he's "ghetto” like Cardi, who he called "very, very ghetto." While Raymonte said “no shade” in the video, the person who reposted the TikTok on X suggested that the creator disliked Cardi B.

"She's way ghettoer than me, she's way hooder, gangster, greasy [than] me. She was outside with the damn Bloods , and y'all don't say that this lady is ghetto. Y'all don't say that she isn't marketable," Raymonte said in the video, claiming Cardi doesn’t receive similar scrutiny for being “ghetto.” "It feels like everyone can be ghetto and Black besides ghetto and Black people. And again, no shade to you, Cardi B, I'm just doing a comparison."