Copyright Infringement

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Bad Bunny in a cream-colored suit and sunglasses stands in front of a crowd, with people taking photos in the background.
Music

Bad Bunny Asks Judge to Overturn Reggaeton Copyright Ruling

The legal battle over a dembow rhythm claimed by Steely and Clevie reaches a new stage as Bad Bunny's legal team claims the case is flawed.

Alex Ocho20 hours ago
Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and Snoop Dogg attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" at Writers Guild of America, West on June 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Diddy, Snoop Dogg, and More Named in “Nasty Girl” and “I Wanna Thank Ya” Sample Lawsuit

The copyright infringement lawsuit alleges the two songs contain an uncleared sample from the 1980 song “Skatin’".

Jose Martinez3 days ago
Bad Bunny's Ex Can Pursue Copyright Claim for Voice Note, Says Judge
Music

Bad Bunny's Ex Wins Key Ruling in $40M 'Bad Bunny, Baby' Lawsuit

The Puerto Rico Supreme Court revives Carliz De La Cruz Hernández's $40M battle over the iconic 'Bad Bunny, baby' tag and who really owns that sound.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment Scores Legal Victory in 'Alien Superstar' Copyright Battle
Pop Culture

Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment Beats ‘Alien Superstar’ Lawsuit on Wild Technicality

A judge tossed the 'Alien Superstar' lawsuit over a bizarre technicality, but the company suing Beyoncé’s team says the copyright war isn’t over yet.

Bernadette Giacomazzo13 days ago
Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024.
Music

Kanye West Makes “N****s in Paris” Joke While Testifying in Copyright Trial

Ye is being sued over an uncleared sample on a demo version of "Hurricane" that was played during an album listening party.

Jose Martinez73 days ago
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Cardi B with red hair, wearing a colorful patterned dress, smiles while seated. Flowers are blurred in the background.
Music

Judge Dismisses Cardi B “Enough (Miami)” Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

In 2024, producers Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar sued the rapper, claiming she stole parts of their 2021 song "Greasy Frybread."

Alex Ocho110 days ago
A row of Encyclopedia Britannica volumes on a wooden shelf, with black and gold spines.
Life

Encyclopedia Britannica and Merriam-Webster Sue ChatGPT Makers for 'Massive Copyright Infringement'

OpenAI has been accused of using thousands of copyrighted works to train ChatGPT's large language model.

Joe Price123 days ago
Rihanna at a "Smurfs" premiere event, wearing a brown lace outfit and leather jacket, with a high updo hairstyle, standing in front of a themed backdrop.
Music

Paramount Sued Over ‘Smurfs’ Song Performed by Rihanna as Songwriter Seeks Compensation

Songwriter RØMANS claims the film studio used his songs in the 2025 film without permission. Rihanna is not accused of any wrongdoing.

Alex Ocho166 days ago
A person in a hoodie works on a laptop surrounded by multiple screens displaying code, suggesting hacking or cybersecurity activities.
Music

Major Record Labels Sue Pirate Group That Scraped Millions of Songs on Spotify

Anna's Archive, a group that claimed to have retrieved millions of songs from Spotify, is being sued by Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, and Universal Music Group.

Alex Ocho179 days ago
A hand typing on a laptop keyboard with a bright light in the background, creating a dramatic, futuristic effect.
Life

Adult Film Company Previously Slammed as 'Copyright Troll' Sues Torrenter for 'Stealing' 26 Movies

The alleged infringed titles were originally published on platforms including Blacked, Vixen, and more.

Trace William Cowen207 days ago
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Lizzo
Music

Lizzo Says the Origins of 'Sampling Laws' Are 'Racist'

She explained that sampling, which was born from hip-hop, is now "synonymous with theft."

tara mahadevan305 days ago
GloRilla in a plaid outfit poses on a red carpet, with a sleek hairstyle and earrings, in front of a backdrop with logos.
Music

GloRilla Asks Judge To Toss ‘No BBL’ Lyric Copyright Lawsuit

An Instagram user claims the rapper stole her phrase for the song “Never Find.”

Alex Ocho312 days ago
Rapper MF DOOM performing on stage, wearing his iconic metal mask and holding a microphone, with an orange-lit background.
Style

MF DOOM's Name and Likeness Used in Counterfeit Temu Products, Multimillion-Dollar Lawsuit Alleges

The lawsuit cites multiple examples of allegedly willful infringement.

Trace William Cowen341 days ago
Los Angeles , CA - August 28: Dominic Ciambrone, aka the Shoe Surgeon, works in his headquarters design space/factory/playhouse on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024 in Los Angeles , CA.
Sneakers

The Shoe Surgeon and Nike Reach Settlement in Trademark Battle

The Shoe Surgeon and Nike have reached a settlement agreement after the footwear and apparel corporation sued for trademark infringement.

Abel Shifferaw394 days ago
Ye wearing a jacket with the American flag design sits outdoors at a table, wearing a cap and looking thoughtful.
Music

Ye Sued for Alleged Copyright Infringement by German Artist Alice Merton (UPDATE)

According to Merton, she turned down a request for Ye to use a sample of her 2022 song “Blindside.”

Trace William Cowen479 days ago
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Eminem wearing a "Lions" hoodie and cap, standing in front of an NFL-themed background.
Music

Eminem's Ex-Employee Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison For Allegedly Leaking Unreleased Music

The former employee was an audio engineer who worked at the rapper's studio.

tara mahadevan485 days ago
Two men wearing jewelry and smiling, showing off rings and necklaces. One is in a blue sweater and cap, the other in a brown jacket and sunglasses.
Music

Soulja Boy Responds to Plies Dropping Copyright Lawsuit Against Him: ‘Sit Yo Lil Broke Ass Down’

Last November, Plies claimed the beat from his 2008 track "Me & My Goons" was copied without permission on 2010's "Pretty Boy Swag," and later GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion's collab "Wanna Be."

Alex Ocho488 days ago
Travis Scott, SZA, and Future sued for copyright infringement.
Music

Travis Scott, SZA and Future Hit With "Telekinesis" Copyright Lawsuit

A Roc Nation signee claims the artists stole lyrics from her 2019 song, "Like the Way It Sounds."

Joshua Espinoza555 days ago

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