Cardi B Takes It to South Beach With "Enough (Miami)"

Cardi B stunts her high-end lifestyle on the new single "Enough (Miami)."

After days of teasing the song on TikTok, Cardi B has dropped the latest track from her upcoming sophomore album, which will follow her 2018 Grammy-winning debut, Invasion of Privacy.

According to a report from Billboard, Cardi previewed the track on Zoom on Wednesday night for a group of radio hosts, DJs, and media insiders. “I hope you guys like it because right now I feel like we’re in a state of music that I don’t know what people like anymore,” she said during the event. “I come from the stripping world, y’know, so I like to make club bangers, I like to make fun music.”