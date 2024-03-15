Cardi B Takes It to South Beach With "Enough (Miami)"

Cardi B stunts her high-end lifestyle on the new single "Enough (Miami)."
After days of teasing the song on TikTok, Cardi B has dropped the latest track from her upcoming sophomore album, which will follow her 2018 Grammy-winning debut, Invasion of Privacy.
According to a report from Billboard, Cardi previewed the track on Zoom on Wednesday night for a group of radio hosts, DJs, and media insiders. “I hope you guys like it because right now I feel like we’re in a state of music that I don’t know what people like anymore,” she said during the event. “I come from the stripping world, y’know, so I like to make club bangers, I like to make fun music.”
The 31-year-old shared that her fans, whom she affectionately calls BardiGang, can look forward to their next surprise being her long-awaited second LP. “I took a little break, I came back on social media. I dropped a little freestyle and everything, y’know, just to wet my feet. A week later, I’m dropping this single, and the next announcement is not going to be a single, it’s gonna be an album,” she said. “I’m back outside, I’m tired of shit holding me back. It’s been six years since I’ve dropped an album, so I’m gonna drop an album this year.”
"Enough (Miami)" dropped just weeks after Cardi's previous single "Like What," which samples the 1999 Missy Elliott cut "She's a Bitch." The freestyle sent social media into a frenzy, with listeners comparing the song to "Catch Me Outside" by Ski Mask the Slump God and "I'm That Bitch" by BIA, both of which also sample "She's a Bitch." Fans caught shade being thrown on X between BIA and Cardi in the aftermath.
Back in full effect, Cardi B is showing naysayers that she isn't falling off any time soon. Stream "Enough (Miami)" on Spotify and Apple Music, and get a glimpse at what she's been cooking up below.