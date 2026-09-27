Amelia Dimoldenberg Roasts Ed Sheeran in 'SNL UK' Hosting Debut

Amelia Dimoldenberg became the latest to take a shot at Ed Sheeran.

The Chicken Shop Date star made her hosting debut on the British version of Saturday Night Live on Sept. 26 and wasted no time bringing Sheeran into her opening monologue.

While discussing her rise to hosting the late-night show, Dimoldenberg joked about being "incredibly privileged" to have made it this far, rattling off some of the names she’s interviewed.

"I'm incredibly privileged to have done so many interviews with people like Idris Elba, Cher, and even a world-famous redheaded puppet with a hand up his arse telling him what to say," said Dimoldenberg as a photo of her and Elmo showed up on the screen before switching to another of herself and Sheeran. "No, the other one."