Ed Sheeran Tour Dates at Gillette Stadium, Owned by Robert Kraft, Canceled Due to Weather

Ed Sheeran’s shows at Gillette Stadium, which is owned by Robert Kraft’s company Kraft Sports Group, have been cancelled at the last minute amid the fallout from the singer-songwriter kicking Macklemore off the tour for vocally supporting Palestine.

As reported by TMZ, the shows at Gillette Stadium, the home of the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Friday (Sept. 25) and Saturday (Sept. 26) have been called off at the last minute. According to sources familiar with the situation, the shows have been canceled due to adverse weather conditions.

“Stadium and tour management, along with public safety officials, have been closely monitoring the weather forecast over the past week,” a representative for Kraft Sports Group said in a statement. “Due to the severe weather forecast throughout the weekend, the tour has made the difficult decision to cancel the Ed Sheeran concerts at Gillette Stadium. The decision was made with the safety of fans, staff and everyone involved in the shows as the top priority. Refunds are available now at the point of purchase. Ticketholders who purchased through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded.”

It does not appear as though the shows will be rescheduled.

The news comes shortly after Macklemore announced his own Free Palestine tour, for which all the proceeds will be put toward “organizations supporting the Palestinian people and movement.” Macklemore will perform shows in Dublin, Paris, and London next month, and has indicated that special guests will show up at the shows.