Macklemore Announces Free Palestine Tour: Everything You Need to Know

Macklemore is getting back on the road after his removal from Ed Sheeran’s tour in response to his “Free Palestine” speech, and the newly announced run carries a fitting name: the Free Palestine Tour.

For now, the tour consists of three European dates, but Macklemore let fans know on Thursday (Sept. 24) that more shows will be announced soon. The full list of dates, the Grammy winner further clarified, will include U.S. stops.

“If these last couple of weeks have shown us anything, it’s that something has shifted over the last three years,” Macklemore said in a note to fans shared to his Instagram. “There has been a collective awakening around Palestinian liberation, the power of billionaires that try to censor that call, and what we expect from artists right now.”

Macklemore continued: “It’s 2026. Being apolitical during a genocide doesn’t work anymore. People are asking artists to show up, educate themselves, and be in community. To use the stage for more than entertainment. To push back when the call for a Free Palestine is met with attempts to silence it.”

As you’ll no doubt recall, Macklemore was confirmed to have been removed from Sheeran’s tour earlier this month. Days earlier, the “Hind’s Hall” artist had made headlines after telling a concert crowd that a key reason for him wanting to join the Sheeran tour was to have the chance to “stand up here on stages and stadiums across America and say two words that are very near and dear to my heart: Free Palestine.”