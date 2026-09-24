Macklemore Announces Free Palestine Tour: Everything You Need to Know

Macklemore is getting back on the road after his removal from Ed Sheeran’s tour in response to his “Free Palestine” speech, and the newly announced run carries a fitting name: the Free Palestine Tour.
For now, the tour consists of three European dates, but Macklemore let fans know on Thursday (Sept. 24) that more shows will be announced soon. The full list of dates, the Grammy winner further clarified, will include U.S. stops.
“If these last couple of weeks have shown us anything, it’s that something has shifted over the last three years,” Macklemore said in a note to fans shared to his Instagram. “There has been a collective awakening around Palestinian liberation, the power of billionaires that try to censor that call, and what we expect from artists right now.”
Macklemore continued: “It’s 2026. Being apolitical during a genocide doesn’t work anymore. People are asking artists to show up, educate themselves, and be in community. To use the stage for more than entertainment. To push back when the call for a Free Palestine is met with attempts to silence it.”
As you’ll no doubt recall, Macklemore was confirmed to have been removed from Sheeran’s tour earlier this month. Days earlier, the “Hind’s Hall” artist had made headlines after telling a concert crowd that a key reason for him wanting to join the Sheeran tour was to have the chance to “stand up here on stages and stadiums across America and say two words that are very near and dear to my heart: Free Palestine.”
The speech led to Macklemore’s removal from the tour, a move he said was preceded by Robert Kraft calling Sheeran to inform him that he had “rallied” fellow stadium owners behind an ultimatum. In short, Macklemore added, that ultimatum was aimed at getting him off the tour.
A response from Sheeran followed, as did a mass exodus from the tour, with Finneas among the artists who opted to step away in response to Macklemore’s removal.
Macklemore later announced he would be donating $1 million to “organizations working directly to support the Palestinian people.” This approach will continue with the newly announced Free Palestine Tour, as proceeds will be put toward “organizations supporting the Palestinian people and movement.”
Below, we break down everything you need to know about Macklemore’s new tour. Keep reading for more.
Macklemore’s Free Palestine Tour kicks off in October
The first wave of announced dates includes stops in Dublin, Paris, and London. See the full list of dates below. As noted above, more dates will be announced soon, including stops in the U.S.
- October 26 - 3Arena - Dublin
- October 29 - Accor Arena - Paris
- October 30 - OVO Arena Wembley - London
Macklemore’s Free Palestine Tour tickets
Presale tickets will be available starting next Monday (Sept. 28) at 10 a.m. local time. General ticket sales start Wednesday (Sept. 30), also at 10 a.m. local time. Macklemore has urged fans to sign up here for early access.
Macklemore’s Free Palestine Tour proceeds will benefit several Palestine-focused organizations
Confirmed organizations set to receive tour proceeds include the following: Anera; Glia; Gaza Soup Kitchen; Taawon; HEAL Palestine; Palestinian Youth Movement; Middle East Children’s Alliance; Jewish Voice for Peace; Medical Aid for Palestinians; Institute for Middle East Understanding; Palestine Children’s Relief Fund; and UNRWA USA.