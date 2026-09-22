Jim Jones Talks Ed Sheeran Controversy, Would Remain Tour Opener If 'That's Gang'

Finneas, Lukas Graham, Aaron Rowe, and Sheeran’s backing band Beoga then exited the tour, while Sheeran said he was listening, learning, and seeking ways to help victims.

Jim Jones said his loyalty would depend on how close he was to the person, but even for “gang,” he might finish the paid work before addressing the conflict.

Jim Jones is weighing in on the fallout between Ed Sheeran and Macklemore. During a recent episode of the Let's Rap About It podcast, an off-camera producer brought up the ongoing controversy involving Sheeran after Macklemore was dropped as an opening act on Sheeran’s Loop Tour for declaring "free Palestine” during a passionate speech at recent New Jersey concerts. Macklemore was removed from the Loop Tour lineup after significant pressure from stadium owner Robert Kraft. That action immediately backfired when his backing band and remaining opening acts such as Finneas quit the tour in response to Macklemore being removed. The off-camera producer asked the co-hosts if they had taken money from someone holding opposing political views and were put under pressure to take specific actions to keep the payout, would they stand with them or remain silent.

“It depends on how much I fuck with the person. If that's gang then yeah we gotta figure some shit out,” Capo said near the 30-minute mark in the video linked above. “And even if that's gang, then I might be like, ‘Yo, listen. I'mma finish this talk cuz we still need the bag … Then after that, we going to finish what we was getting into.’ There's a couple ways you can skin that cat. You know what I mean?”

What Happened With Ed Sheeran And Macklemore?