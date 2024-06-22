Travis Scott's Lawyer Calls Miami Arrest a 'Misunderstanding,' Says There Was 'No Physical Altercation Involved'

In response to his arrest in Florida earlier this week, Travis Scott's lawyer is calling the incident a "misunderstanding."

On Thursday, June 21, Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster II, was arrested at the Miami Beach Marina. The incident reportedly occurred while Scott was aboard a charter boat. Before Scott was taken into custody, it was alleged that a physical altercation occurred on the yacht, and that the "Parking Lot" rapper was seen "yelling at the vessel occupants."

According to an arrest affidavit acquired by People, authorities noticed the smell of alcohol emitting from Scott's breath. The affidavit states that Scott, 33, ignored repeated commands from officers to sit down. The complainant chose not to press charges and merely requested that Scott leave the vessel. Though he initially complied, the rapper returned "approximately five minutes later, disregarding officers' commands not to go."

"[Scott] began yelling once again, becoming erratic, disturbing the peace of the occupants of the marina and nearby residential buildings, causing a public disturbance," the affidavit continued.

Scott was arrested and transported to the Miami-Dade County jail at approximately 4:35 a.m., where he was booked and his mugshot was taken wearing an "It's Miami" t-shirt. Shortly after, Scott was released on bond. His lawyer, Bradford Cohen, issued a statement asserting that no violent incident occurred leading up to Scott's arrest.

"Mr. Scott was briefly detained due to a misunderstanding. There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution," Cohen's statement reads.

Another source echoed Cohen's statement, telling People that Scott had "no physical altercation with anyone."

"This was a rowdy party and Travis was already bailed out for a few hundred dollars. He is already home," the source added. "There will be no further action to be taken as it was a minor incident akin to receiving a ticket with no injuries."

In a separate incident last month, Scott was involved in a fight with producer Southside and music executive Alexander 'AE' Edwards during an event in Cannes, France.