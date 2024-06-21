Mustard and Travis Scott Link Up on "Parking Lot"

Trav made news of his own on Thursday when it was reported that he was arrested for alleged disorderly intoxication and trespassing in Florida. Police responded to a report of a disturbance on a yacht early Thursday morning and when they arrived at the scene, the 33-year-old rapper was told to leave but refused.

According to the affidavit, Scott admitted he had been drinking, stating, "It's Miami."

Following his release, Trav poked fun at the situation, posting "lol" on social media and sharing a doctored version of his mugshot photo, seemingly referencing the Luka Doncic meme that has been making the rounds. He is also selling a shirt with "It's Miami" written under his mugshot.