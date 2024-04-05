Travis Scott Responds To Triple H Comparing Him to Michael Jordan on 'Sneaker Shopping'

Triple H's comments made their way to Travis, which he addressed yesterday during a visit to the University of Texas for his “Jack Goes Back to College” tour, and can be seen in the Instagram post below.

"As flattered as I am by what Triple H said and how people speak to me, I think it's amazing, but even someone like MJ, I learned a lot just from seeing his journey," Travis said. "Seeing the journey through things like creating a brand and sticking to the truth that got you here. I think Jordan Brand, even separate from me, is big because the foundation of it all is built under being focused and winning."

It should come as no surprise to fans why Triple H has high praise for Travis and his sneaker collabs. Back in 2021, it was reported that at least 3 million bot entries were detected during the release of the Travis Scott x Fragment x Jordan 1 Low. One year later, Nike confirmed that the “Reverse Mocha” Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low received the most member entries ever for a release on the Nike SNKRS app.

Watch the full episode of Triple H on Sneaker Shopping here.