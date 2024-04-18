Travis continued, “I don’t make music to win Grammys, but it’s what that Grammy used to mean is what I always hold on to. Like, the idea of music. I love creating music. … That award is just like, at one point, it’s held up to a higher stature.”

He added, “And I still believe in it, in a sense. You know, it gets rough at times, but fuck, what the fuck?”

Scott also vented his frustration over the rap categories remaining untelevised, even though the genre has dictated culture for decades.

Trav's nominations include Best Rap Song ("Sicko Mode"), Best Melodic Rap Performance ("Highest in the Room"), and two Best Rap Album nods (Utopia and Astroworld).