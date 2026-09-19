Steve Lacy Recalls Drunk Woman Mistaking Him for Frank Ocean: 'She Was Deadass'

Steve Lacy has recalled the time a drunk stranger insisted that he was Frank Ocean — and there was apparently no changing their mind.

The alt-R&B musician, who released his third album Oh Yeah? in July, discussed the awkward encounter during an interview on a recent episode of Big Boy’s Neighborhood.

"This one girl was drunk as hell, she was dead set that I was Frank Ocean at the club," Lacy said, receiving laughs from the radio show’s crew. "She was deadass. She was like, 'You’re fucking with me, right?’ I was like, 'I'm pretty sure I'm not Frank Ocean.'"