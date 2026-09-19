Music

Steve Lacy Recalls Drunk Woman Mistaking Him for Frank Ocean: 'She Was Deadass'

The 'Oh Yeah?' musician recalled a club run-in turning into a person insisting that he was Ocean.

(L-R) Steve Lacy and Frank Ocean.
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Key Takeaways

  • Steve Lacy recalled a drunk clubgoer insisting he was Frank Ocean, even after he replied: "I’m pretty sure I’m not Frank Ocean."
  • The woman doubled down by singing Ocean’s "Thinkin Bout You," but Lacy refused Big Boy’s joking suggestion that he should have played along and tarnished Ocean's reputation.
  • Lacy and Ocean have not collaborated, though they share Odd Future ties and Ocean has played Lacy’s music on Blonded Radio.

Steve Lacy has recalled the time a drunk stranger insisted that he was Frank Ocean — and there was apparently no changing their mind.

The alt-R&B musician, who released his third album Oh Yeah? in July, discussed the awkward encounter during an interview on a recent episode of Big Boy’s Neighborhood.

"This one girl was drunk as hell, she was dead set that I was Frank Ocean at the club," Lacy said, receiving laughs from the radio show’s crew. "She was deadass. She was like, 'You’re fucking with me, right?’ I was like, 'I'm pretty sure I'm not Frank Ocean.'"

The Grammy winner added that his hair had been shaved at the time of the conversation but said that the woman was "falling over" while inebriated. "'A tornado flew…' That’s you!" he recalled the woman saying as she recited Ocean’s 2012 hit "Thinkin Bout You."

Big Boy went on to joke that Lacy could have "dirtied up" Ocean’s name by running with the story and insulting the woman, which the "Bad Habit" vocalist refused to do. Although he and Ocean have not yet collaborated, they’re acquainted through their Odd Future affiliation, while the Channel Orange star has played Lacy’s music on previous episodes of Apple Music 1's Blonded Radio.

Ocean has largely flown under theradar since the release of his 2016 album, Blonde, but recently popped up on Instagram to display a planned head and neck tattoo that he didn’t go through with. The artist will soon make his directorial debut in an upcoming A24 movie starring David Jonsson.

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