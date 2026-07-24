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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
'Black Panther 3': David Jonsson Cast as T’Challa’s Son in Upcoming Movie
Ryan Coogler returns to direct the trilogy capper, with Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Denzel Washington also on board. The film will shoot on 70mm.
Abel Shifferaw5 hours ago
Pop Culture
Marvel Officially Announces 'Black Panther 3' With Ryan Coogler Returning to Direct
David Jonsson will play an adult T'Challa's son, with the film set for a December 15, 2028 theatrical release in 70mm.
Abel Shifferaw5 hours ago