David Jonsson

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Latest Stories

David Jonsson on stage at San Diego Comic-Con, holding a microphone, with Comic-Con logos in the background.
Pop Culture

'Black Panther 3': David Jonsson Cast as T’Challa’s Son in Upcoming Movie

Ryan Coogler returns to direct the trilogy capper, with Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Denzel Washington also on board. The film will shoot on 70mm.

Abel Shifferaw5 hours ago
A group of five people on stage at Comic-Con, with one person speaking into a microphone.
Pop Culture

Marvel Officially Announces 'Black Panther 3' With Ryan Coogler Returning to Direct

David Jonsson will play an adult T'Challa's son, with the film set for a December 15, 2028 theatrical release in 70mm.

Abel Shifferaw5 hours ago

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