Pop Culture

Carrot Top Reportedly Hospitalized in Las Vegas

The prop comedian, who has headlined the Luxor since 2005, canceled his Friday night show after being hospitalized.

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Key Takeaways

  • Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, is recovering in a Las Vegas hospital after being hospitalized Friday, according to TMZ.
  • His representative Jami Schlicher said Thompson "is recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs" and asked for privacy.
  • The hospitalization forced the cancellation of Thompson's Friday night show at the Luxor, where he has headlined since November 22, 2005, the longest-running residency in Las Vegas.
  • Thompson, 61, has faced difficult years including a 2019 snowboarding injury, his father's 2016 death, and the 2022 deaths of friends Bob Saget and Louie Anderson.

Comedian Carrot Top is reportedly recovering in a Las Vegas hospital after a suicide attempt, according to TMZ.

The comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, was rushed to a local hospital, and his Friday night show at the Luxor was subsequently canceled.

His representative, Jami Schlicher, addressed his condition in a statement.

"Mr. Thompson is recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs," Schlicher said. "His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers and respectfully ask for privacy."

Thompson, 61, has been the Luxor's headliner since November 22, 2005, a run that stands as the longest-running residency in Las Vegas. The show plays Monday through Saturday at 8 p.m.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org.

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