Carrot Top Reportedly Hospitalized in Las Vegas

Comedian Carrot Top is reportedly recovering in a Las Vegas hospital after a suicide attempt, according to TMZ.

The comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, was rushed to a local hospital, and his Friday night show at the Luxor was subsequently canceled.

His representative, Jami Schlicher, addressed his condition in a statement.

"Mr. Thompson is recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs," Schlicher said. "His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers and respectfully ask for privacy."

Thompson, 61, has been the Luxor's headliner since November 22, 2005, a run that stands as the longest-running residency in Las Vegas. The show plays Monday through Saturday at 8 p.m.