Azealia Banks Says Remy Ma's Interest in 'White Trash' Millyz Goes Against Hip-Hop 'Code'

Azealia Banks has thrown some shade in the direction of Remy Ma, criticizing a viral video of the Bronx rapper cozying up to white rapper Millyz.

This week, Remy and Millyz sparked online buzz after a clip was posted of them getting close while promoting their new collaboration "Say Yea." Remy is estranged from her husband, Papoose, who currently dates professional boxer Claressa Shields. The former couple have been trading diss songs in recent months.

On Friday (September 18), Banks commented on the video of Remy and Millyz, with the "212" artist recalling that she was once a "Black woman in the sunken place" who was "in denial fucking around with white trash dick."

After admitting that she was "self-conscious" about how Black men perceive her and sharing that she no longer dates, she alleged that Remy had become "lonely and desperate" enough to "go against hiphop code."