Azealia Banks Says Remy Ma's Interest in 'White Trash' Millyz Goes Against Hip-Hop 'Code'

Key Takeaways
- Azealia Banks accused Remy Ma of going against hip-hop "code" by getting cozy with white rapper Millyz while promoting their collaboration "Say Yea."
- Banks called Remy "lonely and desperate," labeled Millyz "white trash," and joked that she could have chosen a "respectable" white figure like Paul Wall or DJ Vlad.
- The viral moment comes amid Remy’s split from Papoose, their public cheating allegations and diss-track exchange, and his relationship with boxer Claressa Shields.
Azealia Banks has thrown some shade in the direction of Remy Ma, criticizing a viral video of the Bronx rapper cozying up to white rapper Millyz.
This week, Remy and Millyz sparked online buzz after a clip was posted of them getting close while promoting their new collaboration "Say Yea." Remy is estranged from her husband, Papoose, who currently dates professional boxer Claressa Shields. The former couple have been trading diss songs in recent months.
On Friday (September 18), Banks commented on the video of Remy and Millyz, with the "212" artist recalling that she was once a "Black woman in the sunken place" who was "in denial fucking around with white trash dick."
After admitting that she was "self-conscious" about how Black men perceive her and sharing that she no longer dates, she alleged that Remy had become "lonely and desperate" enough to "go against hiphop code."
"Like she could have fucked with Paul Wall or DJ vlad or one of the respectable hiphop whites," Banks went on. "And if u fucking a trash white with some fire head keep that shit private damn."
DJ Vlad replied to Banks referencing him, joking in an X post that he caught a "stray."
Papoose has been married to Remy Ma since 2008, eight years before they had a formal wedding following her release from prison. The estranged couple share a seven-year-old daughter, Reminisce Mackenzie.
Remy exposed that Papoose and Shields were romantically involved in late 2024, which was followed by the couple going public with their relationship. Papoose also alleged that Remy had cheated with battle rapper Eazy the Block Captain, who the "Conceited" rapper parted ways with earlier this year.
Papoose’s diss track about Remy, titled "Jezebel" has made waves on social media this month for its neo-soul production and catchy lines, which succeeds Remy’s "W.Y.F.L. (Why You F*cking Lying)," which dropped in April. The rapper will soon follow-up the track with "Why Did I Get Married" featuring R&B singer Keke Wyatt, which releases September 25.