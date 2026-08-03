Steve Lacy Says He Learned to Love His ‘Annoying’ Fans After the Success of ‘Gemini Rights’

Steve Lacy, who recently let slip a major Spider-Man: Brand New Day spoiler on the red carpet, says the success of his second studio album, Gemini Rights, saw an increase of “rowdy” fans at his shows.
In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Lacy spoke about seeing his fanbase shift after his second album, which included the Billboard Hot 100 hit “Bad Habit.”
“When it first happened, all these kids… when I went and did my solo music, it was a mix, it was like teens and a really college vibe,” he shared around the 18-minute mark. “And then it was like kids, you know? Gemini Rights opened me up to, like, being at my shit. I’m like, ‘Y’all are rowdy as fuck. At first I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa.’ It’s like a bunch of my little cousins are here, and I’m like, ‘Y’all are so annoying.’”
He said that while he was put off by the younger crowds he was performing for, he came to peace with it later on. “I actually learned to kick it with them and love it,” he continued. “Love them, learn their language and how they view things, while also, kind of, teaching them how to be in this space with me. … And yeah, like, less serious as well. They kind of taught me how to be fluid with it. Like, I’m up to date on all the trolls and everything.”
Back in 2022, Lacy got a massive influx of new fans because of the success of “Bad Habit” and Gemini Rights. During one viral incident, a fan seemingly threw a disposable camera on the stage and he smashed it in response and ended the show early. “Yo, don’t throw no shit on my fucking stage, please!” he told the audience.
He later addressed the situation and said he wouldn’t tolerate such behavior at his shows. “Shoutout to the people not throwing disposable cameras at me and just coming to catch a vibe and connect. I had a really good time in Nola last night,” he wrote on Instagram. “I hate that the beauty of the connection I have with so many people in the crowd gets lost when something negative happens. … I’m not a product or a robot. I am human. I will continue to give my all at these shows. Please come with respect for urself and others please thank you love u.”
Just last month, he released Oh Yeah?, the follow-up to Gemini Rights. The record features collaborations with SZA, Erykah Badu, Tyler, the Creator, and Cecile Believe.