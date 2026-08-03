Steve Lacy Says He Learned to Love His ‘Annoying’ Fans After the Success of ‘Gemini Rights’

Steve Lacy, who recently let slip a major Spider-Man: Brand New Day spoiler on the red carpet, says the success of his second studio album, Gemini Rights, saw an increase of “rowdy” fans at his shows.

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Lacy spoke about seeing his fanbase shift after his second album, which included the Billboard Hot 100 hit “Bad Habit.”



“When it first happened, all these kids… when I went and did my solo music, it was a mix, it was like teens and a really college vibe,” he shared around the 18-minute mark. “And then it was like kids, you know? Gemini Rights opened me up to, like, being at my shit. I’m like, ‘Y’all are rowdy as fuck. At first I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa.’ It’s like a bunch of my little cousins are here, and I’m like, ‘Y’all are so annoying.’”

He said that while he was put off by the younger crowds he was performing for, he came to peace with it later on. “I actually learned to kick it with them and love it,” he continued. “Love them, learn their language and how they view things, while also, kind of, teaching them how to be in this space with me. … And yeah, like, less serious as well. They kind of taught me how to be fluid with it. Like, I’m up to date on all the trolls and everything.”