Commemorating Frank Ocean’s Blonde is a bit tricky.

For one thing, it’s not just celebrating one iconic album, but two (including Endless, the surprise release visual album) and a magazine (Boys Don’t Cry, a coveted collector’s item currently going for hundreds on eBay).

For another, it’s never actually gone away. As of publication, the album sits at no. 83 on the Billboard Top 200 and has spent nearly 500 weeks on the chart. As recently as 2023, when Ocean headlined Coachella, Blonde was the most discussed album in the music world.

And lastly, everyone already loves it. When Blonde came out in August 2016 it was a landmark record for the world of indie R&B, building on the momentum of 2012’s Channel Orange and showcasing Frank’s ability to shine on understated tracks like “Solo” and more intricate, multi-layered cuts like “Nights.” Originally titled Boys Don’t Cry, Ocean recorded Blonde (and Endless) over three years at some of the most famous studios in the world.

It was adored upon its release and has only grown in stature—topping Pitchfork’s Best Albums of the 2010s, earning the no. 3 spot on Rolling Stone’s 250 Greatest Albums of the 21st Century So Far, and no. 8 on Complex’s own list of the 50 Best Albums of the 21st Century. Whatever music criticism looks like at the end of the millennium, it will feature critics heaping praise on Blonde.