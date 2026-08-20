Key Takeaways
- Frank Ocean’s 2016 album Blonde is a landmark indie R&B project that never left the cultural conversation.
- The album is one of the best of the 21st century.
- These are 10 things you didn’t know about Blonde, focusing on its lore, hidden details, and the obsessive fan culture around it.
Commemorating Frank Ocean’s Blonde is a bit tricky.
For one thing, it’s not just celebrating one iconic album, but two (including Endless, the surprise release visual album) and a magazine (Boys Don’t Cry, a coveted collector’s item currently going for hundreds on eBay).
For another, it’s never actually gone away. As of publication, the album sits at no. 83 on the Billboard Top 200 and has spent nearly 500 weeks on the chart. As recently as 2023, when Ocean headlined Coachella, Blonde was the most discussed album in the music world.
And lastly, everyone already loves it. When Blonde came out in August 2016 it was a landmark record for the world of indie R&B, building on the momentum of 2012’s Channel Orange and showcasing Frank’s ability to shine on understated tracks like “Solo” and more intricate, multi-layered cuts like “Nights.” Originally titled Boys Don’t Cry, Ocean recorded Blonde (and Endless) over three years at some of the most famous studios in the world.
It was adored upon its release and has only grown in stature—topping Pitchfork’s Best Albums of the 2010s, earning the no. 3 spot on Rolling Stone’s 250 Greatest Albums of the 21st Century So Far, and no. 8 on Complex’s own list of the 50 Best Albums of the 21st Century. Whatever music criticism looks like at the end of the millennium, it will feature critics heaping praise on Blonde.
So instead of reiterating what makes Blonde such a landmark record, one that challenged genre definitions, subverted industry standards, and made an R&B recluse a global superstar, we’ve decided to give you a crash course on some of the album’s most interesting lore. After all, this is a record that had fans scrutinizing library cards and scrubbing metadata–there’s a lot to unpack.
Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Frank Ocean’s Blonde.
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There were at least 50 Versions of “White Ferrari”
Over three years of writing and recording Blonde, no song went through as many iterations as “White Ferrari.”
Ocean told the New York Times he made 50 versions of the track, at one point giving the final decision to his brother, Ryan, but later opting for another take on the romantic and fatalistic road ballad.
The official version of the track features a jaw-dropping list of writers and contributors including film composer Jon Brion (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Punch-Drunk Love), indie rock superstar Alex G, and Paul McCartney and John Lennon (Frank interpolates a line off 1966’s “Here, There and Everywhere” and said on his Blonded radio show that The Beatles “almost single-handedly [got me] out of writer’s block.”)
But the most discussed “White Ferrari” co-pilot is Kanye West, whose involvement was confirmed via Blonde’s Black Friday vinyl. Keen-eared Frank fans have parsed the track for Kanye’s vocals, including most notably the word “Love” around the 2:50 mark, though some speculate his singing can be heard elsewhere in the mix.
In 2023, Frank performed another version of the track featuring heavy arpeggiated synths and muted four-on-the-floor drums as part of his Coachella set. It’s a fascinating glimpse, and probably the only one we’ll ever get, into the evolution of the Blonde fan favorite.
Frank went through a legal battle with one of Blonde’s main collaborators
Blonde’s lush sound was the product of Frank’s work on the boards with a close cadre of co-producers, many of whom he began working with on Channel Orange. In the decade since the album’s release, Vegyn, Malay, Michael Uzowuru, and Om’Mas Keith have been venerated for their work on tracks like “Nikes,” “Ivy,” and “Nights.”
But some of these creative partnerships have had their turbulent moments.. In 2018, Frank sued Keith, who’s a member of Sa-Ra after he reportedly registered co-writer credits with ASCAP for 11 of Blonde’s 17 songs. Keith filed a countersuit that same year seeking remuneration, claiming that he was paid based on a flat fee from Channel Orange, not a new agreement.
The legal stalemate only lasted until January 2019 when the collaborators dropped their respective lawsuits. Ocean and Keith haven’t worked together on any official releases subsequently, but by all accounts are back on good terms.
The is multiple meanings to the “two versions” quote
In the context of Blonde, Frank’s famous “I got two versions” quote fittingly has a couple of meanings. On a big picture level, it can be applied to the two albums he put out, Blonde and Endless. But even Blonde’s famous masculine/feminine discrepancy (the cover of the record reads Blond, while DSPs show it as Blonde), can easily trace to the “two versions” ethos.
The most intriguing “two versions” application comes through in the two different iterations of Blonde. The one included with copies of Boys Don’t Cry features subtle differences in layering, background vocals, and production, with the most notable update being Japanese rapper KOHH’s appearance on “Nikes.”
Frank scholars have read deeper into the actual text, noting juxtapositions like unadjusted and pitch shifted vocals, lyrical themes of bisexuality, and a broader narrative dichotomy that makes Blonde an album fans can spend a decade exploring.
The uncut version of Endless is a 140 hour art project
Move over Led Zeppelin, because Frank Ocean built a real “Stairway to Heaven.”
Ahead of Endless’ release, Ocean livestreamed the construction of a spiral staircase in a tastefully minimalist warehouse studio. The widely seen version of his craft job syncs with the album’s 45 minute run time, but it’s just a taste of the full project, per visual artist and Ocean collaborator Tom Sachs, who built the visually striking boombox seen on stream back in 2002. In Sachs’ words, the untouched footage isn’t just a byproduct of the creative process: it is the art.
“When you see the video, you see him building a stairway to heaven in real time. The 40-minute version is edited, but there's something like a 140-hour version. That’s the whole thing. That exists, that’s the art piece,” Sachs told Pitchfork. “The thing that we’re all seeing is the short, is the edited version.”
A full color version of Endless exists online.
As with everything around Endless and Blonde, fans have scrambled to find more details and variants. A full color version of the visuals were found online in June 2020 through the portfolio of VFX artist Grant Lau, and even before we knew about Endless, a loose-lipped bar patron in Manhattan spilled about teaching Frank how to build a spiral staircase, eventually spawning a viral tweet that gave audiences an early glimpse into Ocean’s next era.
Frank Ocean skeptics looking to critique his artistry often point to his idiosyncratic creative choices like the staircase video, but it’s quite the accomplishment to build a fanbase so devoted they’re hunting for six days worth of your DIY carpentry footage. And if anyone out there can share the full 140-hour version, they have something that’s really worth bragging to a stranger about.
Blonde set records as an independent album
Even though most savvy fans know the story of Ocean (allegedly) releasing Endless ahead of Blonde so he could fulfill his Def Jam contract and put out the latter on his own, not enough emphasis is put on the LP’s colossal success as an independent release.
Perhaps that’s because Ocean released an album on Def Jam just 24 hours prior, and joined artists like Marvin Gaye and Prince on the spite record Mt. Rushmore, but Blonde’s first-week sales of 276,000 album-equivalent units (232,000 in pure sales) was a staggering feat. Virtually every artist to top the charts independently in the 2010s was a longtime legacy act (Janet Jackson, Garth Brooks, Metallica) or tied to a marquee indie label like XL or Caroline. To put Frank’s financial success in perspective, back in 2016 Billboard calculated that he earned $1.77 million in the LP’s first week. (It’s widely rumored that Apple Music paid Frank $20 million for the exclusive rights to Blonde, though that number has never been officially confirmed.)
Streaming hegemony was just beginning to take hold around the time of Blonde’s release, and the music industry a vastly different entity than when Frank entered the mainstream with Channel Orange, so he deserves as much credit as any artist for being progressively-minded and betting on himself. Now, whenever a marquee musician like Kendrick Lamar leaves their major label environs for self-controlled pastures, they get compared to Frank.
Frank set the trend for featureless tracklists.
It’s hard to imagine having Beyoncé or Kanye West on your song in 2016 and not wanting to shout it from the mountaintops, but on Blonde Frank took a then-novel approach by not listing the LP’s features. It only added to the mystery around the record, and even years later fans were still arguing about who appeared on which cuts.
In the last decade, the trend has become ubiquitous, from Travis Scott’s Astroworld to Tyler, the Creator’s Igor to Beyoncé’s own Cowboy Carter. It’s been interpreted as a rejection of skip-around listening, a way to use collaborators more creatively than the traditional guest verse or hook, and a way to present an album as a singular statement from its lead artist. For Frank Ocean, the approach checked all three boxes, and Blonde’s success clearly inspired his peers to approach their tracklists more imaginatively.
André 3000 didn’t know he was on the album until he bought it
Frank and André 30000 were already friends and collaborators from Channel Orange’s “Pink Matter,” but the Outkast MC’s appearance on the “Solo” reprise came with a special wrinkle: he found out about it the same time that we did.
In an interview segment viewable to Reddit, André revealed that “two [or] three” years before Blonde’s release, Frank had sent him a “completely different [instrumental] track” that he recorded the verse to at an Austin studio. He heard nothing of it until he picked up a copy of Boys Don’t Cry at a promo event and threw in the accompanying album on the car ride home.
“We put the Blonde CD in. We’re listening like, ‘Oh, this is jamming,’ and then my voice comes on out of nowhere. He didn’t tell us that it was coming out…I never heard it until it was on the album,” he said. “It was the genius of Frank, he put it on piano alone, no beat.”
Boys Don’t Cry features Kanye’s first foray into fast food-themed poetry
Frank’s print magazine was a group effort, led by the musician himself as well as photographers Wolfgang Tillmans and Viviane Sassen, graphic designer Thomas Mastorakos, and illustrators like Kilian Eng. Tyler, the Creator, A$AP Rocky, and other artists pitched in, but the most famous contributor was Kanye himself, who penned “The McDonald’s Man,” a poem about the Golden Arches and an imagined hostile plan perpetrated by their most beloved menu item.
“McDonald's / I know them french fries have a plan / I know them french fries have a plan / The cheeseburger and the shakes formed a band / To overthrow the french fries' plan / I always knew them french fries was evil man / Smelling all good and shit / I don't trust no food that smells that good man,” West wrote.
Anyone familiar with the golden age of Kanye’s Twitter can recall his unique musings on abandoned water bottles and elevator privacy, but only his McDonald’s poem got the print treatment.
The “Nights” beat switch splits the album perfectly in half.
A viral post about Blonde encouraged Frank fans to time the “Nights” beat switch to ring in the New Year, but there are more intriguing facts about the iconic track split. WIth “Nights,” Ocean pulled off a masterful bit of sequencing as the song’s instrumental switch takes place at the exact halfway point of the 60-minute LP.
The bifurcation plays into Blonde’s “two versions” concept and ushers in a shift to the darker, more stripped down second half of the album which includes “White Ferrari,” “Close to You,” and “Seigfried.”