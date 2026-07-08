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Omar Apollo and Steve Lacy Embrace in New Photo: 'Hoes Mad'

The pop musicians teased each other on Instagram after posting a photo of themselves canoodling.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Omar Apollo attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Steve Lacy attends the Gucci 2027 Cruise Collection Show at Times Square on May 16, 2026 in New York City.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/John Nacion/WireImage

For the past week, Steve Lacy and Omar Apollo have been flirting on Instagram, and fans are taking notice.

On Wednesday (July 8), Lacy posted a photo of himself being embraced by Apollo beneath a text that read, “hoes mad.” Their followers also noticed that the God Said No artist posted a photo last week, which Lacy promptly commented on.

“It’s me boyfriend d*ck,” Apollo captioned the post.

“Hey! Text me back,” Lacy commented. “It’s important.”

While the interaction caused a stir over whether Lacy and Apollo, who are both queer, are dating, the artists could be teasing an upcoming collaboration: Lacy’s third studio album, Oh Yeah?, is slated for release on July 17.

The album follows Lacy’s solo sophomore album, Gemini Rights, which was released in 2022 and earned The Internet member a Grammy Award for Best Progressive R&B Album the following year. Last year, Lacy told Rolling Stone that he would describe Oh Yeah? as “designing a new language” for himself.

The musician has also returned to the studio for a fifth album with The Internet to succeed their 2018 album, Hive Mind. Singles from Lacy’s upcoming LP include “Nice Shoes,” “The Feeling” and “Is It Cool?” featuring SZA, the latter of which dropped last month.

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