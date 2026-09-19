Pop Culture

Kai Cenat Says Druski's Style Is ‘Terrible’: ‘He Don’t Care’

The streamer says Druski's clothes "don't be fitting right."

Druski and Kai Cenat
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Kai Cenat ranked celebrity style on a tier system and placed his frequent collaborator Druski in the D tier, saying his clothes "don't be fitting right."
  • Druski has previously called himself, Cenat, and Kevin Hart a "peak trio," comparing the group to the Beatles in comments to GQ.

Streamer and fashion designer Kai Cenat has some style notes for Druski.

On an episode of Instagram’s Close Friends with his sister Kaiya, Cenat ranked his celebrity friends into different tiers based on their style. When it came to Druski, Cenat immediately gave some low marks.

“Druski, terrible,” Cenat said, ranking him in the D-tier. “It’s his proportions on his body. His clothes don’t be fitting right. He don’t care.“

While Cenat hilariously attacked Druski’s fashion sense, the comedian himself has had much nicer things to say about the streamer who, days ago, debuted his first Vivet collection at New York Fashion Week.

In an interview with GQ last year, Druski described himself, Cenat and Kevin Hart as "peak trio” that’s untouchable.

"We are the peak trio right now. There's nobody that can top that. So it's not like we need another guest in this trio."We kind of like the Beatles a little bit, you know what I mean? But we Black."

In other recent Cenat news, the streamer spoke about the speculation that he and his ex girlfriend Gabrielle “Gigi” Alayah are back together.

During a stream from earlier this month, Cenat addressed fans for repeatedly bringing Gigi up amidst their conversations about the two allegedly being back together.

"Everybody screaming, 'Gigi, Gigi,' you know, she supports everything I do. And whatever I decide to do right now, Gigi single, I'm single," Cenat said. "Whatever we decide to do is up; it's our business. It's none of y'all's business, bro."

He also revealed that he’s learned from his previous experience of sharing details about his relationship with the world and has changed what he shares with everyone.

"And I've learned that the hard way. You feel what I'm saying? I've learned that the hard way," he added. "So it's just like, certain things I just would not, you know, I just would not say."

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