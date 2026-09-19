Kai Cenat Says Druski's Style Is ‘Terrible’: ‘He Don’t Care’

Druski has previously called himself, Cenat, and Kevin Hart a "peak trio," comparing the group to the Beatles in comments to GQ.

Kai Cenat ranked celebrity style on a tier system and placed his frequent collaborator Druski in the D tier, saying his clothes "don't be fitting right."

Streamer and fashion designer Kai Cenat has some style notes for Druski. On an episode of Instagram’s Close Friends with his sister Kaiya, Cenat ranked his celebrity friends into different tiers based on their style. When it came to Druski, Cenat immediately gave some low marks. “Druski, terrible,” Cenat said, ranking him in the D-tier. “It’s his proportions on his body. His clothes don’t be fitting right. He don’t care.“

While Cenat hilariously attacked Druski’s fashion sense, the comedian himself has had much nicer things to say about the streamer who, days ago, debuted his first Vivet collection at New York Fashion Week. In an interview with GQ last year, Druski described himself, Cenat and Kevin Hart as "peak trio” that’s untouchable. "We are the peak trio right now. There's nobody that can top that. So it's not like we need another guest in this trio."We kind of like the Beatles a little bit, you know what I mean? But we Black." In other recent Cenat news, the streamer spoke about the speculation that he and his ex girlfriend Gabrielle “Gigi” Alayah are back together. During a stream from earlier this month, Cenat addressed fans for repeatedly bringing Gigi up amidst their conversations about the two allegedly being back together.