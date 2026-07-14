Lacy says he started Oh yeah? right after Gemini Rights, used the freedom from “Bad Habit”’s success to push more lyric-driven writing, recorded parts in Paris.

The 10-track album features SZA on “Is It Cool?,” Erykah Badu on “ Pure Colour",” and Cecile Believe on “Lovesexdrugbomb,” hinting at a blend of R&B, experimental pop, and Lacy’s signature alt-soul sound.

Steve Lacy operates at his own pace. After releasing the biggest album of his career, Gemini Rights, which spawned the No. 1 hit "Bad Habit," the singer took an extended break. He hasn't released an album since 2022. That changes Friday, July 17, 2026, when Lacy returns with his third studio album, Oh yeah?, via RCA Records. Before the album drops, here's everything you need to know about Oh yeah?

Official Tracklist & Release Date

Oh yeah? will officially arrive on streaming services on Friday, July 17, at 12 a.m. ET. Fans can also preorder physical editions, including vinyl and CD copies, through Steve Lacy's website. The vinyl is cool; it features an opaque gray pressing and includes an exclusive poster. Here is the album's 10-song tracklist: 1. "Oh Yeah?"

2. "Is It Cool?"

3. "The Feeling"

4. "Pure Colour"

5. "Show You Me"

6. "Doom"

7. "Nothing"

8. "Lovesexdrugbomb"

9. "Nice Shoes / In Your World"

10. "Bebe"

Who Are the Features on Oh yeah?

Like his previous albums, Oh yeah? is entirely written and produced by Steve Lacy. That doesn't mean he's working alone, though.

The album includes appearances from SZA, Erykah Badu, and Cecile Believe. SZA: The TDE singer appears on "Is It Cool?" During an interview with i-D back in March, she casually revealed that the two had "made a random little project together." Maybe this song is from that project? Erykah Badu: The legendary appears on "Pure Colour," a collaboration that makes perfect sense considering how often Lacy has cited her as one of his biggest musical influences. He first named Badu as an inspiration in 2016 and later spoke at length about her song "Master Teacher" during interviews surrounding Gemini Rights. Cecile Believe: The Montreal-based artist—who is best known for her work alongside the late producer SOPHIE—also appears on the album. Oh yeah? marks the pair's first collaboration on record. Given Believe's experimental pop background, her appearance suggests Lacy may be pushing into new sonic territory.

What Is Oh yeah? How the Album Was Made

Oh yeah? is Steve Lacy's third studio album and his first full-length release since 2022's Gemini Rights. Like his previous projects, he wrote, performed, and produced the album himself.

According to press materials, Oh yeah? is Lacy's most personal album to date. It's described as "a record for guitar kids who love synths and synth kids who love guitars," suggesting a project that blends analog sounds with electronic textures. The album also arrives as Lacy marks nearly a decade as a professional artist. Since releasing Steve Lacy's Demo, he's won a Grammy—Best Progressive R&B Album for Gemini Rights—and scored two songs with more than a billion Spotify streams: "Bad Habit" and "Dark Red."

How Steve Lacy Rolled Out Oh Yeah?

Lacy has been teasing Oh yeah? for nearly a year. The rollout began on Aug. 13, 2025, when he posted to Instagram that he was still finishing the album but planned to release a loosie. "I'm still working on the album, but I'm finna drop a song on Friday to hold y'all over called 'Nice Shoes,’" he wrote. "Nice Shoes" ultimately didn't make the album, but the next day Lacy appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone, where he officially announced Oh yeah? While he didn't reveal much about the meaning behind the title—he did say that "the question's important." He also explained that the album is driven more by lyrics than any of his previous work.

"When I first started making shit or producing stuff with The Internet, I would always make the beat, make a hook, and just give it away," he told Rolling Stone. "That was my process for a while, so words were always just kind of secondary... But now I'm like, 'OK, I want to say shit how I would say shit.'" Lacy also reflected on the years following "Bad Habit," which became a No. 1 hit thanks in part to its explosion on TikTok. Rather than immediately capitalizing on the success, he stepped away from the spotlight. "Anyone else in my position would be like, 'Ride this wave,' but I know I'm going to be here for a little bit. I ain't worried about that shit." The campaign picked back up in 2026, when Lacy began teasing "the feeling" across social media before releasing the single alongside a Matthew Castellanos-directed video.

What Steve Lacy Has Said About Oh Yeah? in His Own Words

Lacy has described the making of Oh yeah? as a period where he felt "at home in foreign countries and situations and less at home at home." He also said he recorded a good portion of the album in Paris.

"I just love it," Lacy said. "I love the color of all the beiges and the lights and how old everything is... It's just the vibe. I think it inspires me based on the clarity that I have being here." During his conversation with Rolling Stone, Lacy revealed that work on Oh yeah? began almost immediately after Gemini Rights. "I just kind of got in the studio right away. I'm always making things. It's just what I do to hang out. I just make beats." In an interview with The Cut, he also discussed how the success of "Bad Habit" gave him more creative freedom with RCA. "I think having that definitely gave me leverage and is why the label trusts me the way it does."