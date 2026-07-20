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Frank Ocean Says He’s ‘Lived Many Lives’ in New York City

Thanks to a rare interview with photographer Tyrell Hampton, the elusive singer-songwriter resurfaced.

Frank Ocean attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

In an interview with photographer and friend Tyrell Hampton, in promotion for his new photo book Last Call: Vol 1, the ever-elusive Frank Ocean resurfaced to ask him some questions about his approach to photography.

In the chat, which was for i-D Magazine, Ocean asked Hampton some rapid-fire questions ahead of the release of Last Call. Ocean jokingly asked Hampton about how it feels to “be a heterosexual photographer in NYC,” being sober while taking photos during parties and DJ sets, and whether he has faith any couples he captures in his work will stay together. “Do you ever watch a while before pulling the trigger or does it feel better when it’s immediate?” Ocean asked, to which Hampton replied, “I linger (by the Cranberries) for sure.”

Ocean also remarked that he’s “lived many lives in NYC,” and asked Hampton if he feels the same. “Will your eye ever take a rural turn you think? Can NYC still contain you?” Ocean asked. “I’m definitely on my fifth life in New York,” Hampton said. “I’m way more inspired by the rural life these days so you might see that work sooner than you think. No, I don’t think NYC can contain me.”

Fans haven’t heard much from Frank Ocean in recent years, and he hasn’t released a single since the 2020 double single, “Dear April / Cayendo.” His last significant piece of work, the seminal Blonde, was released in 2016. His landmark second studio album, which was released the day after his video album Endless, will celebrate its ten-year anniversary in exactly one month (August 20).

Despite being quiet on the music front, he’s been active when it comes to various side-projects, including his currently untitled directorial debut. Last year, it was announced that Ocean was filming his first movie in Mexico City, with Alien: Romulus actor David Johnson starring in the lead role. Further details about the project, including release date and a plot synopsis, have been kept under wraps.

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