Frank Ocean Says He’s ‘Lived Many Lives’ in New York City

In an interview with photographer and friend Tyrell Hampton, in promotion for his new photo book Last Call: Vol 1, the ever-elusive Frank Ocean resurfaced to ask him some questions about his approach to photography.

In the chat, which was for i-D Magazine, Ocean asked Hampton some rapid-fire questions ahead of the release of Last Call. Ocean jokingly asked Hampton about how it feels to “be a heterosexual photographer in NYC,” being sober while taking photos during parties and DJ sets, and whether he has faith any couples he captures in his work will stay together. “Do you ever watch a while before pulling the trigger or does it feel better when it’s immediate?” Ocean asked, to which Hampton replied, “I linger (by the Cranberries) for sure.”

Ocean also remarked that he’s “lived many lives in NYC,” and asked Hampton if he feels the same. “Will your eye ever take a rural turn you think? Can NYC still contain you?” Ocean asked. “I’m definitely on my fifth life in New York,” Hampton said. “I’m way more inspired by the rural life these days so you might see that work sooner than you think. No, I don’t think NYC can contain me.”