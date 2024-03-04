In an interview for Back On Figg, Schoolboy Q admitted that he regrets passing on Cardo's beat for what eventually became Travis Scott's "Goosebumps."

"Every Cardo beat you heard, I done had it," he explained. "I had all these beats." He was asked which one he regrets turning down and instantly replied "Goosebumps," the Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight highlight featuring Kendrick Lamar. "'Cause he named the beat 'Goosebumps.' And I kept trying to get on the record." He was asked where the reference track was and laughed in response. "It's not good," he said. "I kept going and then guess, I'm like, 'I couldn't come up with nothing.' I guess he sent it to Travis."

While he regrets not using the beat in the end, there are no hard feelings about it. "Everytime me and Travis see each other we always laugh about it," he said. "'Cause it's like, 'Bruh you just took the name of the beat and made that joint. I blew it!' The beat was just called 'Goosebumps.' That's one of my regrets, bro." He added that it's not his biggest regret overall in his music career, that would be not getting to do a song with Nipsey Hussle while he was still alive.