In an interview for Back On Figg, Schoolboy Q admitted that he regrets passing on Cardo's beat for what eventually became Travis Scott's "Goosebumps."
"Every Cardo beat you heard, I done had it," he explained. "I had all these beats." He was asked which one he regrets turning down and instantly replied "Goosebumps," the Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight highlight featuring Kendrick Lamar. "'Cause he named the beat 'Goosebumps.' And I kept trying to get on the record." He was asked where the reference track was and laughed in response. "It's not good," he said. "I kept going and then guess, I'm like, 'I couldn't come up with nothing.' I guess he sent it to Travis."
While he regrets not using the beat in the end, there are no hard feelings about it. "Everytime me and Travis see each other we always laugh about it," he said. "'Cause it's like, 'Bruh you just took the name of the beat and made that joint. I blew it!' The beat was just called 'Goosebumps.' That's one of my regrets, bro." He added that it's not his biggest regret overall in his music career, that would be not getting to do a song with Nipsey Hussle while he was still alive.
Q and Cardo have been working with each other for years, and the producer has production credits on the rapper's latest effort, Blue Lips.
In a quote provided to DJ Booth in 2017, Cardo said Q wasn't the only rapper who had the beat before Scott turned it into what it is. "Only three to four people had that beat," said Cardo. "That was Drake, ScHoolboy Q, Future—don't know if he ever got it—Rihanna and I sent it to Young Thug as well."
Recently, Q revealed there's another song he wishes he was able to work on, but swears this one was no fault of his own: Tyler, the Creator and ASAP Rocky's "Who Dat Boy," which Tyler previously claimed he passed on. "Tyler keeps lying like he sent me the beat," he tweeted. "Them idiots should've neva put dat out without me."