Seiko Unveils Limited Edition ‘Initial D’-Inspired Watch

The watch takes its entire design language from Keisuke Takahashi's Competition Yellow Mazda RX-7 FD3S, the most recognizable car in a show built on unforgettable cars.

The Japanese watchmaker has unveiled a limited-edition chronograph built in collaboration with Initial D, the landmark street-racing series that spent the better part of the 1990s turning a yellow Mazda into a cultural icon.

Seiko is bringing one of anime's most beloved racing machines to the wrist.

The connection to that car goes deeper than a paint job. The dial's vivid yellow mirrors the RX-7's signature Competition Yellow Mica body color, while a black bezel pulls from the stark contrast of the cabin interior. Three sub-dials with red indices recreate the glow of the cockpit's instrument cluster, and a detail at the 12 o'clock position quietly nods to the car's 13B-REW rotary engine. At the 3 o'clock position, the RedSuns team logo sits printed alongside the Seiko name, a callout to the Akagi RedSuns racing crew that Takahashi drives for throughout the series.

The production run of 1,995 individually numbered pieces is itself a piece of fan service: the number was chosen to mark 1995, the year the Initial D manga first launched. Each case back carries a unique engraving from No. 1 to No. 1995.

Packaging is treated as part of the collectible. The watch ships in a yellow collector's box that matches the RX-7's body color, with the Initial D series logo and the RedSuns team emblem printed on the lid. Open the box and a full-color illustration of Takahashi and his FD3S fills the interior.

Seiko’s new watch will cost ¥65,780, or roughly $418. The release is a Japan exclusive through Premico, where pre-orders are open now.

The Initial D x Seiko chronograph is set to release at the end of January 2027.