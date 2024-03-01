Schoolboy Q's New Album 'Blue Lips' Has Arrived

The wait is over. Schoolboy Q’s sixth studio album, Blue Lips, has finally arrived.

Q began teasing the effort—which marks his first full-length project since 2019’s Crash Talk—in the summer of 2023 when he reshared a clip from the Back on Figg podcast. The host revealed they had been working on the rapper’s long-awaited album and suggested it was right around the corner.

“We been in the mixing process of Schoolboy Q’s album,” the hosts said. “That shit is coming very, very soon. The album sounding fire. We just now letting y’all know. This is something big right now. We have been in the studio with my brother every week."

Q posted the clip on his social media along with the caption, “My guys✊🏾✊🏾.” Naturally, many fans were a bit skeptical about the claims, as Q had hinted at an album release in 2020, 2022, and 2023. One user flatly asked the TDE artist if he was capping about the project, to which he replied, “I’m actually not.”