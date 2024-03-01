Schoolboy Q's New Album 'Blue Lips' Has Arrived

The wait is over. Schoolboy Q’s sixth studio album, Blue Lips, has finally arrived.
Q began teasing the effort—which marks his first full-length project since 2019’s Crash Talk—in the summer of 2023 when he reshared a clip from the Back on Figg podcast. The host revealed they had been working on the rapper’s long-awaited album and suggested it was right around the corner.
“We been in the mixing process of Schoolboy Q’s album,” the hosts said. “That shit is coming very, very soon. The album sounding fire. We just now letting y’all know. This is something big right now. We have been in the studio with my brother every week."
Q posted the clip on his social media along with the caption, “My guys✊🏾✊🏾.” Naturally, many fans were a bit skeptical about the claims, as Q had hinted at an album release in 2020, 2022, and 2023. One user flatly asked the TDE artist if he was capping about the project, to which he replied, “I’m actually not.”
Schoolboy Q fueled anticipation a couple months later when he appeared on the Back on Figg podcast, explaining why he was taking his time to release his next album.
“We never looked at the industry as a sport,” he said. “I feel like people look at this shit as a sport. We never looked at it as a sport. This is our life, like me talking about our situations, like y’know, the shit we done been through, homies we done lost to the system or to the streets or whatever.”
He continued, “When it comes to music, I don’t look at it as like, ‘Oh, you have to drop every year.’ I’m like, no, your favorite rapper has to drop every year because he needs chili. I do what I want because I move off peace, I move off my experiences.”
Once February arrived, Q launched an online countdown to March 1 along with the album’s title and original tracklist. He went on to release the lead single, “Yeern 101,” and previewed two cuts, “Blueslides” and “Back in Love,” featuring Devin Malik.
Just days before the album’s release, Q returned to the 'Gram to share Blue Lips' full 18-song tracklist. The project includes titles like “THank god 4 me,” “Cooties,” “Nunu,” and "Germany ’86, as well as guest appearances by Ab-Soul, Lance Skiiiwalker, Freddie Gibbs, Rico Nasty, Jozzy, Devin Malik, AzChike, and Childish Major.
You can stream Blue Lips now on all major platforms including Apple Music and Spotify.