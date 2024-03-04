ScHoolboy Q Ranks All of His 6 Albums

ScHoolboy Q has ranked his six studio albums and gave honest thoughts on each project.
On Sunday, the Top Dawg Entertainment Q had initially asked his Twitter followers if he could be a "nerd" and rank his albums, and then he went ahead and did it.
Q's debut album, Setbacks, kicked off the ranking at number six, and he explained how he was just starting his career as a rapper when the album dropped while saluting TDE president Punch for signing him. The 37-year-old then listed CrasH Talk at number five, revealing that the album had some of his best rapping despite not being up to his personal standards.
"4. OXYMORON," Q wrote after speaking on CrasH Talk. "SHOCKING I know a lot of pop records 'it was my cHoice' I love OutKast and said wHy not I mean tHis album is extremely good and I'm still living off tHis album literally."
He added, "Da tHing dat killed me wit tHis album was Having to make a (target version, Best Buy version, Apple exclusive, & a deluxe) like wtf… but still da 12 songs is damn near classic in my opinion."
Q's sophomore album, Habits & Contradictions, came in at number three, with the Los Angeles native writing that this was the album where he figured out the formula to making a hit. He revealed he didn't know how he got the album done, but it was the one that made him who he is.
Blank Face LP came in second place, with Q explaining that he didn't want to be put in a box after going for a pop-friendly sound on Oxymoron. He was told the album wasn't ready and the lead single "THat Part" featuring Kanye West was a failure, before it ultimately went platinum.
Lastly, Q picked Blue Lips, as his top album. According to himn, it's still early, and his opinion could change, but Blue Lips has been done for a while, and he just couldn't figure out when the time was right to unleash it.
"I'm 2 good to let my talent go to waste over a viral moment.. I'm 37 and still Hungry I Honestly don't tHink nobody can fuck wit me to be real," Q went on. "I always find new pockets & i been nervous befo but neva scared… im 1 of tHem 1's easy.. I made tHis album for artist tHinking ppl don't want dope sHit nomo…"
He added, "I stayed away from interviews on purpose coming into tHis album and just kept it music… I got interviews lined up now to go more in deptH but yea ignore da circus cuHz it's getting weird.. music needs music… music needs effort.. BLUELIPS."