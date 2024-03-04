ScHoolboy Q Ranks All of His 6 Albums

ScHoolboy Q has ranked his six studio albums and gave honest thoughts on each project.

On Sunday, the Top Dawg Entertainment Q had initially asked his Twitter followers if he could be a "nerd" and rank his albums, and then he went ahead and did it.

Q's debut album, Setbacks, kicked off the ranking at number six, and he explained how he was just starting his career as a rapper when the album dropped while saluting TDE president Punch for signing him. The 37-year-old then listed CrasH Talk at number five, revealing that the album had some of his best rapping despite not being up to his personal standards.

"4. OXYMORON," Q wrote after speaking on CrasH Talk. "SHOCKING I know a lot of pop records 'it was my cHoice' I love OutKast and said wHy not I mean tHis album is extremely good and I'm still living off tHis album literally."

He added, "Da tHing dat killed me wit tHis album was Having to make a (target version, Best Buy version, Apple exclusive, & a deluxe) like wtf… but still da 12 songs is damn near classic in my opinion."