Drake Sparks Album Buzz After Photos Show Him Returning to the Studio

Drake may not be finished releasing music in 2026 just yet.

Fresh studio photos shared by the account @b666666666u have fans buzzing after showing the Toronto superstar back behind the microphone only weeks after completing one of the busiest and most successful years of his career.

The image captures Drake seated in front of a recording setup inside what appears to be a home studio, with a lit fireplace and television playing in the background. Looking down at what appears to be lyrics or notes on his phone, the rapper is positioned in front of a microphone and pop filter.

The photos quickly ignited speculation that another release could be on the horizon before the end of the year.