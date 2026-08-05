Drake Sparks Album Buzz After Photos Show Him Returning to the Studio

Drake may not be finished releasing music in 2026 just yet.
Fresh studio photos shared by the account @b666666666u have fans buzzing after showing the Toronto superstar back behind the microphone only weeks after completing one of the busiest and most successful years of his career.
The image captures Drake seated in front of a recording setup inside what appears to be a home studio, with a lit fireplace and television playing in the background. Looking down at what appears to be lyrics or notes on his phone, the rapper is positioned in front of a microphone and pop filter.
The photos quickly ignited speculation that another release could be on the horizon before the end of the year.
As social media users floated everything from a standalone single to a new mixtape, some fans have even begun predicting Scary Hours 4 is on the way, the long-rumored addition to the 6 God's beloved loosie series.
The speculation comes after an unprecedented run from the rapper in 2026.
Drake delivered three full-length projects, ICEMAN, Habibti, and Maid of Honour, a streak that further expanded one of hip-hop's deepest catalogs while dominating conversation throughout the year. The move made Drake the first artist to hold the top three spots on the Billboard 200 at the same time since the chart began regular weekly publication in March 1956, according to Billboard.
ICEMAN, his ninth studio album, opened with 463,000 equivalent album units in its first week, the largest first-week total for an R&B/hip-hop album in 2026. Habibti and Maid of Honour, his tenth and eleventh albums respectively, debuted at No. 2 and 3 with 114,000 and 110,000 units each. Combined, the trilogy moved 687,000 units in a single week.
The run pushed Drake to 15 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, surpassing Jay-Z for the most among solo male artists and tying Taylor Swift for the most among soloists overall. He now holds 20 top-10 albums on the chart, the most of any rap act. He became the first artist to debut three studio albums inside the UK top 10 at the same time.