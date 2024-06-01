Plies, 50 Cent, Meek Mill, and More React to Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict

Some influential names in hip-hop were excited to see the conviction of former U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday (May 30).

This week, the likes of 50 Cent, Meek Mill, Ice-T, Plies, Bas, and others reacted to the news on social media after Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush money trial.

Those who commented on the news expressed criticism over the fact that Trump will still likely be able to run for president, as Trump stated upon leaving the New York City court that he still intends to take office.