Sports

NFL & Nike Reveal 2026 Rivalries Uniforms

The second year of the program celebrates the storied franchises of the NFC North and AFC South.

Nike x NFL x Fanatics Rivalries collection.
c/o Fanatics

Nike, the NFL & Fanatics are thrilled to introduce the 2026 Rivalries uniforms and fan apparel collection. Building off last season, this year’s installment celebrates 8 franchises of the NFC North & AFC South.

Since its 2025 launch, the Rivalries program has enhanced the connection between football, fandom and the local communities that fuel them through bespoke uniform designs for each team.

The Rivalries program has become Fanatics’ top-selling merch release to date, showcasing booming fan demand, and creating momentum for the program’s future expansion.

The 2026 launch is brought together by stunning visual campaigns created by the participants, themselves, and features NFLers and legends like Randy Moss, Sauce Gardner, Jordan Love, Jameson Willians and Nico Collins, world-famous rappers like Big Sean, Slim Thug and Bun B, as well as country music stars Gowa Gibbs and Thomas Edwards.

Teams will debut their new Nike-designed Rivalries uniform during an upcoming regular-season home game vs. a division rival. Following the on-field debut, the Rivalries uniform will join the team’s uniform lineup for three years.

Franchises that featured Rivalries uniforms in last season will also return to the gridiron in those threads again for a select game against a divisional. Naturally, remaining Rivalries programs will debut during the 2027 and 2028 NFL seasons.

Rivalries jerseys and fan gear will be available Tuesday, September 1 at nike.com, NFLshop.com, Fanatics.com, online and stadium team stores and select retail locations, with additional availability through international NFL Shop sites and select international retailers in Canada, Mexico, Europe and Australia.

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