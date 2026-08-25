It’s been over a year since FKA Twigs released her first On collab with the release of the Cloud x FKA sneaker, and now the duo is introducing the new Cloudmonster 3 Mule.
The latest FKA Twigs x On Cloudmonster 3 Mule is releasing on Complex in late August in the “Cacao/Espresso” and “Loes/Hare” colorways. As the name of the model suggests, the heel of the upper has a slip-on design but still has a hook-and-loop strap at the midfoot, providing a secure fit. The silhouette’s signature triple-density CloudTec cushioning, combined with a Speedboard and Helion superfoam, are used for the midsole.
Readers will be able to cop both colorways of the FKA Twigs x On Cloudmonster 3 Mules starting on Aug. 27 at Complex. Both pairs retail for $180 and will be available in both men’s and women’s sizing.