It’s been over a year since FKA Twigs released her first On collab with the release of the Cloud x FKA sneaker, and now the duo is introducing the new Cloudmonster 3 Mule.

The latest FKA Twigs x On Cloudmonster 3 Mule is releasing on Complex in late August in the “Cacao/Espresso” and “Loes/Hare” colorways. As the name of the model suggests, the heel of the upper has a slip-on design but still has a hook-and-loop strap at the midfoot, providing a secure fit. The silhouette’s signature triple-density CloudTec cushioning, combined with a Speedboard and Helion superfoam, are used for the midsole.