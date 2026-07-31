Featured
Latest Stories
Plies Clowns Donald Trump Over Epstein Files: ‘77 Million People Voted for a Liar’
The Department of Justice and FBI recently claimed that Epstein had no such list of high-profile clients.
Red Lobster Promises 'More Heat' In Seafood Boils After Plies and Others Complain
CEO Damola Adamolekun plans to have spicier options for the seafood boils.
Plies Says He’s Done 'Watching' Diddy Trial After Testimony of Exotic Dancer Known as ‘The Punisher’
The Florida rapper pointed out that his nickname is also "The Punisher."
Soulja Boy Responds to Plies Dropping Copyright Lawsuit Against Him: ‘Sit Yo Lil Broke Ass Down’
Last November, Plies claimed the beat from his 2008 track "Me & My Goons" was copied without permission on 2010's "Pretty Boy Swag," and later GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion's collab "Wanna Be."
Plies Accuses Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Cardi B, and Soulja Boy of Stealing Beat in New Lawsuit
The 48-year-old rapper claims the beat from his 2008 track "Me & My Goons" was copied without permission on "Pretty Boy Swag" and "Wanna Be."
Plies Shares a Post-Election Message: 'This Is Exactly Who We Are'
The Florida rapper previously endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the election.
Plies Predicts Kamala Harris Victory on New Song "Mrs. 47": 'It's Gonna Be a Woman in That White House'
The Florida rapper predicted that President Joe Biden would withdraw from the 2024 Presidential Election for VP Kamala Harris to step in.
Plies Thinks Trump Is 'Scared Sh*tless' of Biden Dropping Out of 2024 Presidential Race and Endorsing Kamala Harris
On Sunday, Biden endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic party nominee for 2024.
Plies Makes Fun of Trump for Appearing to Fall Asleep at RNC After Kodak Black Warning Regarding Slander
Plies slammed Trump following his assassination attempt, which offended Kodak.
Plies Tells to Joe Biden to ‘Show What Leadership Looks Like’ Following Trump Assassination Attempt
A shooting interrupted former President Donald Trump's re-election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon.
Plies Drops "Hawk Tuah" Song and It’s Actually Fire
Plies jumped on the "Hawk Tuah" craze with a song named after the saying originated by viral star Hailey Welch.
Plies Gives Advice to Biden and Harris Following Presidential Debate With Trump: 'America Wanted to See U Spank His Lil Bad Azz'
The rapper, in a message to Biden and Harris, explained that people tuned in to see Trump "disciplined" during the presidential debate last night.
Plies, 50 Cent, Meek Mill, and More React to Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict
Big names in hip-hop shared their reactions to former President Donald Trump's recent convicted.
Kirk Franklin Jokes That He Could Be Plies' 'Daddy'
The gospel artist spoke on Shannon Sharpe's podcast 'Club Shay Shay' about the hilarious likelihood of him and Plies being related.
Plies Excitedly Pulls Up Britney Spears Lookalike on Stage, Tells Her to Dance to “Back That Azz Up”
Plies isn’t shy about his affinity for the Princess of Pop Britney Spears and her recent antics.
Plies Still Thirsting Over Britney Spears’ Dance Videos: ‘My Lil Hot Cheeto’
The 47-year-old rapper has repeatedly shared videos of him reacting to some of Spears' racier content.
Plies Reacts to Britney Spears' Divorce After Showing Love for Her Dance Videos
The 47-year-old rapper shared a video of him singing along to her 1998 hit "Baby One More Time."
Akon Says Plies Recorded and Leaked Track He Intended for Trick Daddy After Finding It in Email
In an appearance on 'Sway's Universe' last month, Akon claimed that South Florida rapper Plies stole a song he originally wrote for Trick Daddy.