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Plies and Donald Trump
Music

Plies Clowns Donald Trump Over Epstein Files: ‘77 Million People Voted for a Liar’

The Department of Justice and FBI recently claimed that Epstein had no such list of high-profile clients.

Joe Price380 days ago
(L-R) Red Lobster and Plies.
Music

Red Lobster Promises 'More Heat' In Seafood Boils After Plies and Others Complain

CEO Damola Adamolekun plans to have spicier options for the seafood boils.

Jaelani Turner-Williams386 days ago
Plies and Diddy.
Music

Plies Says He’s Done 'Watching' Diddy Trial After Testimony of Exotic Dancer Known as ‘The Punisher’

The Florida rapper pointed out that his nickname is also "The Punisher."

Joe Price436 days ago
Two men wearing jewelry and smiling, showing off rings and necklaces. One is in a blue sweater and cap, the other in a brown jacket and sunglasses.
Music

Soulja Boy Responds to Plies Dropping Copyright Lawsuit Against Him: ‘Sit Yo Lil Broke Ass Down’

Last November, Plies claimed the beat from his 2008 track "Me & My Goons" was copied without permission on 2010's "Pretty Boy Swag," and later GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion's collab "Wanna Be."

Alex Ocho501 days ago
Plies, Soulja Boy, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, and Cardi B
Music

Plies Accuses Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Cardi B, and Soulja Boy of Stealing Beat in New Lawsuit

The 48-year-old rapper claims the beat from his 2008 track "Me & My Goons" was copied without permission on "Pretty Boy Swag" and "Wanna Be."

Alex Ocho632 days ago
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Plies performs onstage during 2024 ONE MusicFest at Central Park.
Music

Plies Shares a Post-Election Message: 'This Is Exactly Who We Are'

The Florida rapper previously endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the election.

Joe Price632 days ago
Plies and Kamala harris
Music

Plies Predicts Kamala Harris Victory on New Song "Mrs. 47": 'It's Gonna Be a Woman in That White House'

The Florida rapper predicted that President Joe Biden would withdraw from the 2024 Presidential Election for VP Kamala Harris to step in.

Jaelani Turner-Williams641 days ago
Plies on the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 red carpet, wearing an open floral jacket, black hat and multiple necklaces, surrounded by photographers
Music

Plies Thinks Trump Is 'Scared Sh*tless' of Biden Dropping Out of 2024 Presidential Race and Endorsing Kamala Harris

On Sunday, Biden endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic party nominee for 2024.

tara mahadevan739 days ago
Plies wearing a stylish outfit and hat, alongside Donald Trump with his eyes closed on the right
Music

Plies Makes Fun of Trump for Appearing to Fall Asleep at RNC After Kodak Black Warning Regarding Slander

Plies slammed Trump following his assassination attempt, which offended Kodak.

tara mahadevan745 days ago
Plies wearing a black hat and turtleneck with a gold chain and sunglasses; Joe Biden in a suit and tie speaking at a podium
Music

Plies Tells to Joe Biden to ‘Show What Leadership Looks Like’ Following Trump Assassination Attempt

A shooting interrupted former President Donald Trump's re-election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon.

Complex Staff747 days ago
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Cover art for Plies' single "Hawk Tuah" by Big Gates Records, featuring an open mouth with the words "HAWK TUAH" in gold and silver letters inside the mouth
Music

Plies Drops "Hawk Tuah" Song and It’s Actually Fire

Plies jumped on the "Hawk Tuah" craze with a song named after the saying originated by viral star Hailey Welch.

Jaelani Turner-Williams757 days ago
Plies wears a hat, sunglasses, and a necklace; Joe Biden in a suit and tie; Kamala Harris in a suit jacket on separate occasions
Music

Plies Gives Advice to Biden and Harris Following Presidential Debate With Trump: 'America Wanted to See U Spank His Lil Bad Azz'

The rapper, in a message to Biden and Harris, explained that people tuned in to see Trump "disciplined" during the presidential debate last night.

Mark Elibert763 days ago
50 Cent in a red jacket, Meek Mill in a black outfit, and Ice-T in a black and red sweater, all smiling at an event
Music

Plies, 50 Cent, Meek Mill, and More React to Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict

Big names in hip-hop shared their reactions to former President Donald Trump's recent convicted.

Jaelani Turner-Williams790 days ago
Two individuals are in separate images. The left person is wearing glasses and a black shirt, while the right person is in colorful attire with a hat and jewelry.
Music

Kirk Franklin Jokes That He Could Be Plies' 'Daddy'

The gospel artist spoke on Shannon Sharpe's podcast 'Club Shay Shay' about the hilarious likelihood of him and Plies being related.

Jaelani Turner-Williams942 days ago
Music

Plies Excitedly Pulls Up Britney Spears Lookalike on Stage, Tells Her to Dance to “Back That Azz Up”

Plies isn’t shy about his affinity for the Princess of Pop Britney Spears and her recent antics.

Mark Elibert1033 days ago
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Music

Plies Still Thirsting Over Britney Spears’ Dance Videos: ‘My Lil Hot Cheeto’

The 47-year-old rapper has repeatedly shared videos of him reacting to some of Spears' racier content.

Joe Price1068 days ago
Music

Plies Reacts to Britney Spears' Divorce After Showing Love for Her Dance Videos

The 47-year-old rapper shared a video of him singing along to her 1998 hit "Baby One More Time."

Joe Price1079 days ago
This is a photo of Akon and Piles.
Music

Akon Says Plies Recorded and Leaked Track He Intended for Trick Daddy After Finding It in Email

In an appearance on 'Sway's Universe' last month, Akon claimed that South Florida rapper Plies stole a song he originally wrote for Trick Daddy.

Joe Price1379 days ago

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