Lil Yachty Says He Told Drake 'I Don’t Feel Like You Won or Lost' in Kendrick Lamar Beef

Lil Yachty has offered a decidedly measured take on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's undeniably historic back-and-forth.

In a recently surfaced podcast clip seemingly taken from a not-yet-released episode of A Safe Place, Yachty, whose extensive collaborative history with the 6 God is well-documented, pointed out that Kendrick "clearly had a lot more animosity" throughout the beef.

"Because Drake dropped great records," Yachty said. "Also, let’s be fair, Drake was deemed a loser in this battle before it started. Because people don’t like him and haven’t and he’s won for a very long time and he’s sat at the top of the throne. Honestly and respectfully, I think he still sits at the top of the throne. I think that even if opinionated masses would say that Kendrick won, I don’t think that people are gonna stop listening to Drake."

While Yachty further noted that there are indeed “no rules” in a rap battle of this magnitude, he feels that this particular beef felt like the “most officiated beef” he’s seen. Still, he doesn’t believe his friend and frequent collaborator lost.

"I said to Drake, I told him, I don’t feel like you won or lost," he explained. "Rappers have lost, and then lost everything. … I don’t think that this has happened to Drake. I think that Drake will still be in everyone’s Spotify Wrapped at the end of the year, at the top. I think he can still drop hits and it will still control the summer. I think that Kendrick made very smart moves and I don’t think Drake would disagree."