Man Who Appeared on XXXTentacion's "Look at Me!" Cover Art at Age 12 Heading to Prison Over Stabbing

The boy who was featured on the cover art of XXXTentacion's breakthrough single "Look at Me!" will spend the next decade behind bars.

Per XXL magazine, Zachary Larry Stoddard, a.k.a. KidPronto, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on attempted murder charges for the 2019 stabbing of Keith Tatton. As confirmed by the Broward State Attorney's Office, he received his sentence from Judge John J. Murphy III on Friday, May 10 after pleading no contest to attempted second-degree murder and battery.

In an interview with Eric Skelton for Complex in December 2020, Stoddard opened up about what it was like to be featured on the cover of XXXTentacion's 2015 single when he was only 12 years old with a blunt in his nose.

"I was smoking, and I just put it in my nose, took a picture, and sent it to the group chat as a joke," said Stoddard, who was tried as an adult despite being 16 at the time of the stabbing he's been convicted for. "We were just playing, and X was like, ‘I’m going to use this as my next song cover.’ He wasn’t big or anything back then, so I didn’t really think nothing of it." Stoddard, who started a rap career of his own following XXXTentacion's murder in 2018, is now 21.