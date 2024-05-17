T.I. Says Drake and Kendrick Ruined Other Rappers’ Releases, Praises 'Mature' J. Cole for Bowing Out

T.I. is sharing his thoughts on the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

During an interview with Big Boy on Real 92.3, the Atlanta rapper revealed he doesn't believe all the allegations thrown out by both rappers in their recent diss tracks.

Of course, the allegations in question include Drake accusing Kendrick of beating his longtime fiancée Whitney Alford, while the Compton MC ripped the Toronto rapper for grooming and targeting young girls.

"I just appreciate the skillsets and the presentation—the art," T.I. told Big Boy at around the 34:15 mark. "I try to take it all with a grain of salt. All the shit they saying can't be true."