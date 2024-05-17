T.I. Says Drake and Kendrick Ruined Other Rappers’ Releases, Praises 'Mature' J. Cole for Bowing Out

T.I. is sharing his thoughts on the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.
During an interview with Big Boy on Real 92.3, the Atlanta rapper revealed he doesn't believe all the allegations thrown out by both rappers in their recent diss tracks.
Of course, the allegations in question include Drake accusing Kendrick of beating his longtime fiancée Whitney Alford, while the Compton MC ripped the Toronto rapper for grooming and targeting young girls.
"I just appreciate the skillsets and the presentation—the art," T.I. told Big Boy at around the 34:15 mark. "I try to take it all with a grain of salt. All the shit they saying can't be true."
He added, "It got to be some embellishment or some ambiguous nature in some of this. It can't all be true but I just mostly listen for the double entendres, quadruple entendres, and the metaphors and just the skill in which they present they art."
T.I. continued by saying the beef ruined the subsequent album releases from other artists, including Gunna, who dropped his highly anticipated new project One of Wun last week.
"I will say this," TI shared at the 35:35 mark. "They done kinda fucked it up for some other who were planning to drop in this period."
On his thoughts about J. Cole bowing out of the battle, he said, "I feel like he chose peace and tranquility."
"You gotta have thick skin," he continued. "You gotta be really unfazed and unbothered. We don't know the temperament or sensitivity of Cole's dynamic. We never seen Cole upset, we don't know where that'll take him. That was quite mature of him."
You can watch the full interview below.