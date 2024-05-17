Kenny Beats Says Biden Is 'Punching in More Than Gunna' in Awkwardly Edited Clip and the Jokes Are Flying

The 2024 election, perhaps best known as 2020 Part 2, is indeed barreling down on us all.

May 17, 2024
President Joe Biden speaks in a suit next to rapper Gunna in casual streetwear and sunglasses
Images via Twitter/@JoeBiden & Getty/John Sciulli/boohooMAN
President Joe Biden speaks in a suit next to rapper Gunna in casual streetwear and sunglasses
Images via Twitter/@JoeBiden & Getty/John Sciulli/boohooMAN

Kenny Beats let loose what may very well go down as one of the greatest tweets of this week, hilariously referencing a widely used vocal recording technique to make a point about the undeniable doom and gloom of our 2020-sequelizing election year.

As you may or may not have seen depending on your tolerance level for cornballery, President Joe Biden recently shared a short video to social media in which he challenged a former steak salesman to two debates. The two are now set to face off in June and September.

"Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020, and since then he hasn’t shown up for a debate," Biden said in the brief clip shared Wednesday. "Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal. I’ll even do it twice. So let’s pick the dates, Donald. I hear you’re free on Wednesdays."

Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate.

Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again.

Well, make my day, pal. pic.twitter.com/AkPmvs2q4u

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024

But it's not the debate plans themselves that are sparking interest, as many have instead been pulled back into joking about matters of Biden and Trump by way of the clip's decidedly awkward, I Think You Should Leave-ian editing style. GOATed producer Kenny Beats put this observation into musician-friendly terms, joking that "Joe is punching in more than Gunna" in the maligned clip, which features five cuts in 14 seconds.

"Man we are doomed," the Louie artist added.

Joe is punching in more than Gunna man we are doomed https://t.co/UikIV01Wsa

— kennybeats (@kennybeats) May 16, 2024
Twitter: @kennybeats

Naturally, few could resist piling on in response to this joke, as seen below.

Others tossed in some more overtly political commentary, thus adding to the "doomed" assessment. Put another way, there's not a whole lot of excitement going around about this coming November.

Punched that bitch in like @NEPHEWRXK https://t.co/VrYrt3x3LD

— zombAe (@zombAewAlk) May 16, 2024

He punching in like RXKNephew rn https://t.co/lWEOa3dHc2

— dru (@andrewkelly747) May 16, 2024

The best way u can put it 😂 2017 lil baby punch in rate

— Justin (@justinbrosemer) May 16, 2024

He wanna be TeeJayx6 so bad

— PLACEBO JESUS (@thebadtattoos) May 16, 2024

joe biden / detroit type announcement [FREE]

— kirti pandey (@kirti_pandeyy) May 16, 2024

Gotta laugh to keep from crying

— it’s STILL Raph (@jehutysan2) May 16, 2024

He’s better than trump tho so vote for him in November.

— Sad Nats Fan (@ceblam_) May 16, 2024

Last week, the Biden administration's social team delved into similar cornballery with an attempt at co-opting Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef. The results probably didn't have the desired impact.

