Kenny Beats let loose what may very well go down as one of the greatest tweets of this week, hilariously referencing a widely used vocal recording technique to make a point about the undeniable doom and gloom of our 2020-sequelizing election year.

As you may or may not have seen depending on your tolerance level for cornballery, President Joe Biden recently shared a short video to social media in which he challenged a former steak salesman to two debates. The two are now set to face off in June and September.

"Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020, and since then he hasn’t shown up for a debate," Biden said in the brief clip shared Wednesday. "Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal. I’ll even do it twice. So let’s pick the dates, Donald. I hear you’re free on Wednesdays."