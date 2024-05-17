Kenny Beats let loose what may very well go down as one of the greatest tweets of this week, hilariously referencing a widely used vocal recording technique to make a point about the undeniable doom and gloom of our 2020-sequelizing election year.
As you may or may not have seen depending on your tolerance level for cornballery, President Joe Biden recently shared a short video to social media in which he challenged a former steak salesman to two debates. The two are now set to face off in June and September.
"Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020, and since then he hasn’t shown up for a debate," Biden said in the brief clip shared Wednesday. "Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal. I’ll even do it twice. So let’s pick the dates, Donald. I hear you’re free on Wednesdays."
But it's not the debate plans themselves that are sparking interest, as many have instead been pulled back into joking about matters of Biden and Trump by way of the clip's decidedly awkward, I Think You Should Leave-ian editing style. GOATed producer Kenny Beats put this observation into musician-friendly terms, joking that "Joe is punching in more than Gunna" in the maligned clip, which features five cuts in 14 seconds.
"Man we are doomed," the Louie artist added.
Naturally, few could resist piling on in response to this joke, as seen below.
Others tossed in some more overtly political commentary, thus adding to the "doomed" assessment. Put another way, there's not a whole lot of excitement going around about this coming November.
Last week, the Biden administration's social team delved into similar cornballery with an attempt at co-opting Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef. The results probably didn't have the desired impact.