Megan Thee Stallion Inks Deal With Warner Music Group While Remaining Independent

“I have no label right now and we’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pocket,” she said. “The next shit y’all about to see about to be all straight from Megan Thee Stallion—Megan Thee Stallion brain, Megan Thee Stallion wallet.”

She continued, “I’m so excited to be doing something for the first time independent since [before] it was just me and my mama. It's really just me this go-round until we sign to a new label. I don’t wanna sign to a new label right now because…I just wanna do it myself.”

Megan was in a three-year legal tug-of-war with her former label 1501 Certified Entertainment, but their lawsuit ended in October with a settlement being reached. In 2020, Megan first filed against 1501, claiming that the company was blocking her from releasing music.

Megan's second studio album, Traumazine, was released last August. Apart from "Cobra," in September, she was featured on Cardi B's "Bongos."