50 Cent Threatens to 'Pull Back' on Shreveport Projects, But Mayor Remains Confident

50 Cent has threatened to “pull back” on his growing presence in Shreveport, Louisiana. In a statement shared to Instagram, his long-favored platform, Fif lamented unspecified people who, in his words, “don’t want things to get better” in the city that’s served as his location of choice for extensive film and TV plans.

“There are people in Shreveport that just don’t want things to get better,” the Grammy-winning artist and mogul said this week. “I only make deals that make sense. I’m gonna have to pull back on the Red River! Peace.”

These remarks were quick to earn a reaction from Shreveport’s mayor, Tom Arceneaux, who didn’t seem all that concerned about Fif’s apparent frustrations when speaking with local outlet KSLA News 12.

While Arceneaux hasn’t spoken to Fif since the IG post, at least not as of Wednesday (July 15), he does plan to do so soon, albeit after “things cool off.” The mayor also declined to speculate on what may have inspired the remarks, though he acknowledged the “great deal of pressure” related to the Sean Combs: The Reckoning executive producer’s various projects in the region. “I consider Mr. Jackson a man of good faith, and therefore I think he is going to keep his commitments,” Arceneaux said, adding that Shreveport, and all involved with the projects, stand to benefit.

In recent years, 50 has repeatedly argued that “all roads lead to Shreveport” while touting his various projects in the area, which include a G-Unit production company space and the Humor & Harmony Weekend festival. At a city council meeting last year, he pointed to a 30-year lease agreement for a “state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venue” as a “legacy project” for himself.