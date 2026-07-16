GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

50 Cent Threatens to 'Pull Back' on Shreveport Projects, But Mayor Remains Confident

"I only make deals that make sense," Fif said.

50 Cent at an event, wearing a black tuxedo with a bow tie, standing in front of a leafy backdrop with "GOTHAMS" visible.
Image via Getty/Theo Wargo

50 Cent has threatened to “pull back” on his growing presence in Shreveport, Louisiana.

In a statement shared to Instagram, his long-favored platform, Fif lamented unspecified people who, in his words, “don’t want things to get better” in the city that’s served as his location of choice for extensive film and TV plans.

“There are people in Shreveport that just don’t want things to get better,” the Grammy-winning artist and mogul said this week. “I only make deals that make sense. I’m gonna have to pull back on the Red River! Peace.”

These remarks were quick to earn a reaction from Shreveport’s mayor, Tom Arceneaux, who didn’t seem all that concerned about Fif’s apparent frustrations when speaking with local outlet KSLA News 12.

While Arceneaux hasn’t spoken to Fif since the IG post, at least not as of Wednesday (July 15), he does plan to do so soon, albeit after “things cool off.”

The mayor also declined to speculate on what may have inspired the remarks, though he acknowledged the “great deal of pressure” related to the Sean Combs: The Reckoning executive producer’s various projects in the region.

“I consider Mr. Jackson a man of good faith, and therefore I think he is going to keep his commitments,” Arceneaux said, adding that Shreveport, and all involved with the projects, stand to benefit.

In recent years, 50 has repeatedly argued that “all roads lead to Shreveport” while touting his various projects in the area, which include a G-Unit production company space and the Humor & Harmony Weekend festival. At a city council meeting last year, he pointed to a 30-year lease agreement for a “state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venue” as a “legacy project” for himself.

Related Stories

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends a screening of Sean Combs: The Reckoning on Netflix on June 02, 2026 at Wild Cherry in New York City. NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 18: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is seen at the New York Knicks championship ticker-tape parade and victory rally to celebrate winning the 2026 NBA Finals on June 18, 2026 in New York City.
Music

50 Cent Is Still One of Zohran Mamdani's Favorite Artists Despite 'One-Sided Beef'

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani tells Complex's Jillian Superstar that 50 Cent remains one of his favorite artists, despite their "one-sided beef."

Trace William Cowen26 days ago
President Trump, 50 Cent, and Diddy
Music

50 Cent Reacted to Diddy Not Being Granted Clemency by President Trump

Fif ignored the backlash he received for performing at Donald Trump Jr.'s D.C club.

Trey Alston22 days ago
50 Cent smiling, wearing a blue cap and jacket, pointing at the camera, surrounded by people in a lively atmosphere.
Music

Former Executive Alleges 50 Cent Fired Her After She Refused to Participate in Illegal Acts

Monique Mayers, who formerly worked at 50 Cent's various business enterprises, filed a lawsuit against the rapper.

Joe Price87 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App