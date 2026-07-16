DAILY QUIZ

GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sneakers

'Linen' Kith x Nike Air Force 1 and Air Max 95 Collection Releases Next Week

Here's how to buy the 'Un-Linen' Air Force 1 and 'Linen' Air Max 95.

Kith for Nike 'Linen' collection
The Kith for Nike 'Linen' collection is releasing soon. Via @Ronniefieg

After gifting both Fat Joe and Jadakiss early pairs of the “Linen” Air Max 95 and “Un-Linen” Air Force 1 for Father’s Day last month, Ronnie Fieg has officially unveiled his latest two-shoe collection with Nike.

Fieg just shared new details of the Kith for Nike “Linen” range on Instagram. This collection celebrates the 25th anniversary of the original “Linen” Air Force 1 Co.JP release, with the new Air Force 1 and Air Max 95 pairs arriving in full family sizing.

As the name suggests, the “Un-Linen” Air Force 1 Low rearranges the classic pink and brown color scheme by covering the majority of the upper in pink, while brown accents appear on the Swoosh and outsole. The “Linen” Air Max 95 features a more traditional brown-based makeup and is offset by pink accents on the eyelets, the Air bags in the midsole, and the outsole. Kith branding is also featured on the tongue tags and the heel.

According to Fieg’s Instagram post, this “Linen” collection is slated to release sometime this summer, but a firm date has yet to be announced. Check back soon for official updates.

Play The Free Daily Sneaker Quiz Complex 5 for 5

UPDATE (07/16): Kith has confirmed that its Nike “Linen” collection, featuring the “Linen” Air Max 95 and “Un-Linen” Air Force 1 Low, is releasing on July 20 at Kith.com and at Kith stores at 11 a.m. ET.

Related Stories

Ronnie Fieg is ranked number one on Complex's 2026 Streetwear Power Ranking. In a rare conversation, he discusses the worldbuilding of Kith over the past 15 years, his legendary celebrity brand campaigns, his harshest critics and most loyal fans, and more.
Style

An Interview With Ronnie Fieg, the Most Powerful Person in Streetwear in 2026

In a rare conversation, Fieg discusses the worldbuilding of Kith over the past 15 years, his legendary celebrity brand campaigns, his harshest critics and most loyal fans, and more.

Mike DeStefano60 days ago
Miami Air Force 1 Linen
Sneakers

'Linen' Nike Air Force 1s Will Be Very Hard to Get

Kith will bring back 'Linen' Nike Air Force 1s at new Miami location on Dec. 2.

Brendan Dunne3526 days ago
Nike Air Force 1 Low Canvas 'Linen'
Sneakers

Detailed Look at the 'Linen, Linen' Nike Air Force 1

The updated 'Linen' Nike Air Force 1 drops on March 20.

Victor Deng511 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App