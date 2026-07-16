After gifting both Fat Joe and Jadakiss early pairs of the “Linen” Air Max 95 and “Un-Linen” Air Force 1 for Father’s Day last month, Ronnie Fieg has officially unveiled his latest two-shoe collection with Nike.

Fieg just shared new details of the Kith for Nike “Linen” range on Instagram. This collection celebrates the 25th anniversary of the original “Linen” Air Force 1 Co.JP release, with the new Air Force 1 and Air Max 95 pairs arriving in full family sizing.

As the name suggests, the “Un-Linen” Air Force 1 Low rearranges the classic pink and brown color scheme by covering the majority of the upper in pink, while brown accents appear on the Swoosh and outsole. The “Linen” Air Max 95 features a more traditional brown-based makeup and is offset by pink accents on the eyelets, the Air bags in the midsole, and the outsole. Kith branding is also featured on the tongue tags and the heel.

According to Fieg’s Instagram post, this “Linen” collection is slated to release sometime this summer, but a firm date has yet to be announced. Check back soon for official updates.