Nicki Minaj Says Megan Thee Stallion 'Wanted a Rihanna Moment So Bad' With Gayle King Interview

Megan Thee Stallion cried incessently during her 2022 sitdown with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, but Nicki Minaj wasn't buying it.

On Wednesday, the Queens native participated in an X spaces co-hosted by Joe Budden where she spoke at length about the controversy surrounding her new single, "Big Foot." At the 17:30 mark of the conversation, the chat took a detour when Minaj speculated about Megan and King's interview, comparing it to Rihanna's 2009 CBS News appearance. The latter took place months after Rihanna was viciously assaulted by her then-boyfriend, Chris Brown.

"Now you go on Gayle King," Minaj said, after accusing Megan of villainzing artists like Tory Lanez, Da Baby and her ex-boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, for every album rollout. "She wanted a– To be honest, it's so obvious, she wanted a Rihanna moment so bad."

After some banter in the Spaces, Minaj continued, "But here's the thing, Rihanna is just known for being herself. You get what you see, you see what you get, you get what you see type of vibe, right? [...] Rihanna never would milk something. Like, you could tell she couldn’t wait to try to move on with her life, and then people even bashed her for not dragging it out, not milking it [...] She was just like, 'Yo, I was mad young. We were young. I'm just trying to move on with my life now.' You know why? Because Rihanna knows that she was a superstar with or without controversy. She’s beautiful with or without controversy. She’s loved with or without controversy, I’m sorry, sympathy."