Megan Thee Stallion Delivers "Cobra," Her First Solo Single of 2023

Megan Thee Stallion is back.

More than a year after releasing Traumazine, the Houston rapper gifted fans with “Cobra,” her first solo single of 2023. Megan teased the release on social media last month when she posted a series of videos and photos that featured snake-like imagery.

“Just as a snake sheds its skin, we must shed our past, over and over again,” she said in one of the Instagram clips.

After weeks of growing anticipation, Megan returned to Instagram to reveal the “Cobra” cover art as well as its official release date. “Cobra” is Megan’s first record under her indie music/entertainment imprint Hot Girl Production.

“Cobras exemplify courage and self-reliance,” read one of her Instagram posts. “They stand tall and fierce in the face of challenges, teaching one to tap into their inner strength and rely on oneself to conquer their threats. Emulating the cobra helps one be more confident in the person they are within”

“Cobra” arrives just weeks after Megan settled her years-long legal battle against her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. The Grammy-winning MC took aim at the company in 2020, claiming they had blocked her from releasing new music during contract negotiations. Megan, who signed with Roc Nation management in September 2019, went on to sue 1501 in early 2022 in effort to end her contract. She also accused the label of mismanagement and demanded $1 million in allegedly unpaid royalties.

According to Rolling Stone, the details of the agreement were not made public; however, a 1501 representative said Megan and the label “mutually reached a confidential settlement to resolve their legal differences. As part of the arrangement, both parties have agreed to amicably part ways. Both Megan and 1501 are pleased to put this matter behind them and move forward with the next chapter of their respective businesses. All of us at 1501 wish Megan the very best in her life and career.”

“Cobra” is expected to appear on Megan’s third studio album, which will also be released under her indie imprint.